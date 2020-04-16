Weekender, April 16: Eight virtual events to keep you busy this weekend

|
|
|
|
Online
CAB Presents: Virtual Escape Room
Apr 16 – 7:00pm
Can you and your friends escape before time is up? This Virtual Escape Room will keep you stumped until the time is up. Enter if you dare…
More info >>
|
|
Online
Indiana Jones & The Raiders of the Lost Ark Netflix Party
Apr 16 – 7:00pm
Grab your whip, look out for snakes and follow the clues to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, with FilmScene!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: Rolling
Apr 17 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents Out the Box, a new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, streamed live and to a limited audience. This week: ‘Rolling,’ by Calamity West.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Saturdays at the Stanley ONLINE—Conserving a Masterpiece: Leon Polk Smith
Apr 18 – 2:00pm
Learn about the art and science of art conservation with Chief Curator Joyce Tsai.
More info >>
|
|
Online
The Skin of Our Teeth – Online
Apr 18 – 2:30pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids presents a live, online reading/performance of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, fantastical masterpiece. This timely play is a hopeful tribute to the human spirit.
More info >>
|
|
Online
#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series
Apr 18 – 7:00pm
Grab some coffee, kick back on your couch and enjoy some Indigenous poetry and music to celebrate National Poetry Month
with the Indigenous Peoples Art Galley and Cafe!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase
Apr 19 – 6:00pm
The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards are postponed, but now there’s more time to screen nominated films! Nominated films will be screened every Sunday at 6 p.m. 3/22-7/26/2020. Reg req.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Lady Frankenstein – 4/20 Internet Watch Party!
Apr 20 – 10:00pm
Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents a sexy, wild, lurid, and gory version of the classic Frankenstein story!
More info >>