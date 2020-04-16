Advertisement

Weekender, April 16: Eight virtual events to keep you busy this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





The Weekender

Stay inside and explore the world with these virtual events! If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for Little Village newsletters.




Online

CAB Presents: Virtual Escape Room

Apr 16 – 7:00pm

Can you and your friends escape before time is up? This Virtual Escape Room will keep you stumped until the time is up. Enter if you dare…


More info >>




Online

Indiana Jones & The Raiders of the Lost Ark Netflix Party

Apr 16 – 7:00pm

Grab your whip, look out for snakes and follow the clues to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, with FilmScene!


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: Rolling

Apr 17 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents Out the Box, a new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, streamed live and to a limited audience. This week: ‘Rolling,’ by Calamity West.


More info >>




Online

Saturdays at the Stanley ONLINE—Conserving a Masterpiece: Leon Polk Smith

Apr 18 – 2:00pm

Learn about the art and science of art conservation with Chief Curator Joyce Tsai.


More info >>




Online

The Skin of Our Teeth – Online

Apr 18 – 2:30pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents a live, online reading/performance of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, fantastical masterpiece. This timely play is a hopeful tribute to the human spirit.


More info >>




Online

#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series

Apr 18 – 7:00pm

Grab some coffee, kick back on your couch and enjoy some Indigenous poetry and music to celebrate National Poetry Month
with the Indigenous Peoples Art Galley and Cafe!


More info >>




Online

Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase

Apr 19 – 6:00pm

The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards are postponed, but now there’s more time to screen nominated films! Nominated films will be screened every Sunday at 6 p.m. 3/22-7/26/2020. Reg req.


More info >>




Online

Lady Frankenstein – 4/20 Internet Watch Party!

Apr 20 – 10:00pm

Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents a sexy, wild, lurid, and gory version of the classic Frankenstein story!


More info >>


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com