Weekender, April 15: Mirrorbox’s ‘Credible,’ Blame Not the Bard, a reading with Maria Kuznetsova

Genevieve’s Bacon-Wrapped Li’l Smokies

“Look, I’m a vegetarian. But the people I usually cook for are NOT. So my go-to party snacks tend toward the meatier end of the spectrum, because guess what? It’s more fun experimenting with food I’m never going to eat! Muahahaha.” –Genevieve

1 lb bacon, cut in thirds

Cocktail wieners, purchased without laughing at the name

Brown sugar, ~3/4 cup, but you do you

Preheat oven to 325°F. Wrap each wiener in a chilled bacon third; secure with a toothpick. Arrange on shallow baking sheet, then drown in brown sugar. (J/k, just sprinkle it.) Bake for ~40 min. or until sugar is bubbly. Serve warm, in like a chafing dish or slow cooker or w/e. Get out of the way of the stampede.