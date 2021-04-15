Weekender, April 15: Mirrorbox’s ‘Credible,’ Blame Not the Bard, a reading with Maria Kuznetsova

|
|
|
|
THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
|
|
This weekend’s vibe is decidedly brainy, so I hope you brought your thinking caps. Prairie Lights presents readings from Maria Kuznetsova and Andrea Bajani; Grow Johnson County teaches teen gardeners the ropes; Art in the Afternoon presents Jason Snell, a multidisciplinary programmatic and AI creator; Dasia Taylor, Iowa City West High senior and inventor of infection-detecting sutures, shares her story for young’uns interested in STEM; plus theatre, live music and more.
|
|
Online
Screen Time: Leslie Nolte & Maureen Beran
Apr 15 – 5:30pm
Englert Wavelength presents this monthly program, hosted by Englert events director Jessica Egli, to discuss current challenges around reimagining our work and its execution for the virtual world.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Maria Kuznetsova in conversation with Anna Bruno
Apr 15 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights celebrates the release of Maria Kuznetsova’s Something Unbelievable with a reading and conversation with fellow Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate, Anna Bruno.
More info >>
|
|
Chauncy Swan Park
People’s Truth and Reckoning Commission
Apr 15 – 7:00pm
Join the Iowa Freedom Riders for the launch of their Peoples Truth & Reckoning Commission. Open to anyone in the community. COVID precautions will be observed; masks required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
smART Talks: “Artists, Activism and Museums”
Apr 16 – 11:00am (CDT)
Jennifer Miller will discuss the public rights principle, which gives all people the right to make active use of public art museum collections and other publicly held historical artifacts.
More info >>
|
|
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Starting Seeds with Grow Johnson County
Apr 16 – 1:00pm
Want to learn how to grow your own food? As the spring weather warms up, it’s time to start planning your garden.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Keynote Speaker: Harsha Walia – “Abolish I.C.E., Abolish Borders”
Apr 16 – 3:00pm
The University of Iowa Craft Critique Culture Conference presents a keynote lecture and Q&A with author and organizer Harsha Walia.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Zooming into Spring
Apr 16 – 7:00pm
Be entertained by 10 new and original short plays with the theme “Think Spring!” in mind. All from the comfort of your home. Free; donations accepted.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Andrea Bajani in conversation with Nick Flynn
Apr 16 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights Presents Andrea Bajani, “If You Kept a Record of Sins,” (tr. from the Italian by Elizabeth Harris). He will be joined in conversation by poet and memoirist Nick Flynn.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera
Apr 16 – 7:30pm (CDT)
A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘Credible’
Apr 16 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents Caity-Shea Violette’s darkly funny one-woman show exploring gender bias in the medical system and living with chronic pain during the opioid epidemic.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Online RPGs with Corridor Games on Demand
Apr 17 – 1:00pm
Join Corridor Games on Demand on their Discord server to play some indie RPGs.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Apr 17 – 1:00pm
IEC is bringing SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic On Tour festival to Iowa. The film festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film.
More info >>
|
|
RavenWolf Stage
RavenWolf Stage Grand Opening
Apr 17 – 3:00pm
Blame Not the Bard with openers A Rogue Wave christen the new RavenWolf Stage in Williamsburg. Masks mandatory and social distancing required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Art in the Afternoon | Jason Snell
Apr 18 – 1:00pm (CDT)
Jason Snell is a multidisciplinary artist with expertise in several fields, including music, computer programming, artificial intelligence, motion design, and generative art systems.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Talking Theatre presents Spilling Tea with Chelsea
Apr 18 – 5:00pm
Chelsea Ward talks about diversity and inclusion in theatre with Diviin Javaan, Kalvin Goodlaxson, Dr. joan e. kole and Zhen E. Rammelsberg.
More info >>
|
|
Online
The Sonnet Project: Free Adult Generative Sonnet Writing Workshop
Apr 18 – 5:30pm (CDT)
Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press present “Reimagining the Sonnet” in partnership with Riverside Theatre, led by award-winning poet and teacher Dora Malech.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Totally Tweens: Inventors Lab with Dasia Taylor
Apr 19 – 6:30pm
Dasia Taylor, Iowa City West High School senior, invented color-changing medical sutures that detect whether a patient’s wound is infected. For grades 3-6.
More info >>
|
|
Online
A Conversation on Climate Science, Policy and Justice with Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Apr 19 – 7:00pm
The University Lecture Committee presents Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson: co-founder of the Urban Ocean Lab, co-author of the Blue New Deal & co-creator and co-host of the podcast “How to Save a Planet.”
More info >>
|
|
With National Cheeseball Day upon us on the 17th and another certain snack-related pseudo-holiday arriving just three days later, the LV staff presents a few of our favorite munchy, snacky, party food recipes, which we hope to be taking to friends’ houses in Tupperware containers very soon. Try ’em at home to celebrate whatever you may be celebrating!
|
|
Malcolm’s Swedish Meatballs
50 g breadcrumbs
2 pinches allspice
salt & pepper
7 fl oz whole milk
2 small onions
2 lb ground venison with 10% lard (or 90% lean ground beef, if you’re not Malcolm)
2 eggs
1-2 tbs neutral oil
200 fl oz beef stock
2 tbs plain flour
2-3 tbs butter
1 tbs orange juice
Soak the breadcrumbs and spices in milk for 10 minutes. Mix with chopped onions, meat and eggs. Form the meatballs. Boil the stock, then stir together the flour and butter to form a roux and integrate into the stock, making a gravy, then add orange juice. Cook meatballs in a pan with oil. Serve plunked in a dish of the gravy with toothpicks.
|
|
Brian’s “Very Good Dip”
This one’s for you adventurous sorts: Brian makes no promises about having actually tried this dip, but he says it’s never left his mind since he saw it in a cookbook in 2018.
|
|
|
Genevieve’s Bacon-Wrapped Li’l Smokies
“Look, I’m a vegetarian. But the people I usually cook for are NOT. So my go-to party snacks tend toward the meatier end of the spectrum, because guess what? It’s more fun experimenting with food I’m never going to eat! Muahahaha.” –Genevieve
1 lb bacon, cut in thirds
Cocktail wieners, purchased without laughing at the name
Brown sugar, ~3/4 cup, but you do you
Preheat oven to 325°F. Wrap each wiener in a chilled bacon third; secure with a toothpick. Arrange on shallow baking sheet, then drown in brown sugar. (J/k, just sprinkle it.) Bake for ~40 min. or until sugar is bubbly. Serve warm, in like a chafing dish or slow cooker or w/e. Get out of the way of the stampede.
|
|
And let us not forget Chef Joshua Pardie’s famously mouthwatering recipe for Iowa Pork Fries
! “No matter what you call it (pork fries, cowboy caviar, Rocky Mountain oysters, prairie oysters), or how you prepare it (broiled, smoked, fried, accompanied with a variety of sauce options), at the end of the day, you’re eating a testicle,” wrote Pardie.
|
|
|
Bonus History Fact from Paul:
“I don’t have any recipes for things one would place in Tupperware and bring to a party, but I know a fair bit about Earl Tupper, who founded the company. In the late ’50s, after selling Tupperware Inc. to the Rexall Drug Company, Earl gave up his U.S. citizenship to avoid paying taxes. He bought himself Costa Rican citizenship and an island off the coast of Costa Rica, where he lived until his death in 1983.”
|
|
ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT & DINING
|
|
|
Artists can now submit proposals for two murals along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail
|
|
|
Linn Street closed from Market to Bloomington, as outdoor dining on the street returns
|
|
|
Mission Creek performer Billy Dean Thomas: ‘I choose to stand confidently in my existence and truth’