Weekender, April 1: Donut class, Saeed Jones, UI Dance Company

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium. This weekend brings us a conversation with “This Land” host Rebecca Nagle about podcasting, a class on making fresh donuts at home and a performance from UI Dance Company. Tune in and learn something this weekend!




Online

UI Theatre presents The People Before the Park

Mar 26 – Apr 4 – Begins at 8PM on March 26

A hardworking father and his daydreaming son are living in 1856 New York City when the city threatens to remove the entire neighborhood from their homes to make way for Central Park.


More info >>




University of Iowa Theatre Building

I’m Writing to You Today

Apr 1 – Apr 30 – All day

I’m Writing to You Today is an environmental audio experience that will lead you through campus in the footsteps of our queer ancestors.


More info >>




Online

Podcasting with Purpose: Rebecca Nagle

Apr 1 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Join writer, activist, and audio journalist Rebecca Nagle, citizen of Cherokee Nation and host of the podcast “This Land,” for a conversation about podcasting and storytelling.


More info >>




Online

Local Libraries LIT: Saeed Jones

Apr 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Award-winning writer Saeed Jones will energize you with his special takes on literary activism.


More info >>




Online

Kirsten Ihns & Benjamin Krusling

Apr 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)

A reading and conversation between poets Kirsten Ihns and Benjamin Krusling to celebrate their latest books, “sundaey” and “Glaring.” Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Anthony McGill: Music and Social Justice

Apr 1 – 7:00pm

Anthony McGill will be joined in conversation by Micah Ariel James to talk about the artist’s commitment to social justice as epitomized by his #TakeTwoKnees project.


More info >>




Online

Oracles of Iowa City mural community forum

Apr 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)

A virtual community conversation about Oracles of Iowa City, the proposed mural for the Capitol Street Parking Ramp, designed by Antoine Williams and Donté K. Hayes. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Free Donuts Class

Apr 3 – 10:30am

This is a great recipe to have in your back pocket for lazy weekend mornings, and perfect for Easter weekend! Because they are fried, please be careful when having tiny chefs around helping!


More info >>




Online

UI Dance Company Home Concert

Apr 3 – 8:00pm (CDT)

This season delivers diverse and exciting performances that celebrate the innovation, athleticism and perseverance of our dance community.


More info >>




Online

Writers Open Mic

Apr 4 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Share 4-5 minutes of your original writing with Iowa City Poetry’s appreciative Zoom audience. All genres & experience levels welcome.


More info >>

20 YEARS OF FREE LOCAL JOURNALISM

MISSION CREEK DUOS

Don’t forget: Early bird pricing for this year’s virtual Mission Creek Festival, Duos, ends this Sunday, April 4 at midnight. The program features Mission Creek’s usual mix of local and national performers, with the “duos” concept embodied by conversations between writers and musicians following their performances.

Duos will take place April 29–30. Early bird tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here. Check out our teaser playlist of the musical acts to get warmed up for this can’t-miss virtual fest!





DINING





Oasis expands its hummus empire into seven states, Costco as ‘Oasis Street Food’




The Takeaway: Sumo Sushi and Ramen, Osaka’s successor, boasts excellent maki and ‘the good kind’ of crab rangoon


