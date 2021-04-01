Weekender, April 1: Donut class, Saeed Jones, UI Dance Company

|
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium. This weekend brings us a conversation with “This Land” host Rebecca Nagle about podcasting, a class on making fresh donuts at home and a performance from UI Dance Company. Tune in and learn something this weekend!
Online
UI Theatre presents The People Before the Park
Mar 26 – Apr 4 – Begins at 8PM on March 26
A hardworking father and his daydreaming son are living in 1856 New York City when the city threatens to remove the entire neighborhood from their homes to make way for Central Park.
University of Iowa Theatre Building
I’m Writing to You Today
Apr 1 – Apr 30 – All day
I’m Writing to You Today is an environmental audio experience that will lead you through campus in the footsteps of our queer ancestors.
Online
Podcasting with Purpose: Rebecca Nagle
Apr 1 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Join writer, activist, and audio journalist Rebecca Nagle, citizen of Cherokee Nation and host of the podcast “This Land,” for a conversation about podcasting and storytelling.
Online
Local Libraries LIT: Saeed Jones
Apr 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Award-winning writer Saeed Jones will energize you with his special takes on literary activism.
Online
Kirsten Ihns & Benjamin Krusling
Apr 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)
A reading and conversation between poets Kirsten Ihns and Benjamin Krusling to celebrate their latest books, “sundaey” and “Glaring.” Free; registration required.
Online
Anthony McGill: Music and Social Justice
Apr 1 – 7:00pm
Anthony McGill will be joined in conversation by Micah Ariel James to talk about the artist’s commitment to social justice as epitomized by his #TakeTwoKnees project.
Online
Oracles of Iowa City mural community forum
Apr 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)
A virtual community conversation about Oracles of Iowa City, the proposed mural for the Capitol Street Parking Ramp, designed by Antoine Williams and Donté K. Hayes. Free; registration required.
Online
Free Donuts Class
Apr 3 – 10:30am
This is a great recipe to have in your back pocket for lazy weekend mornings, and perfect for Easter weekend! Because they are fried, please be careful when having tiny chefs around helping!
Online
UI Dance Company Home Concert
Apr 3 – 8:00pm (CDT)
This season delivers diverse and exciting performances that celebrate the innovation, athleticism and perseverance of our dance community.
Online
Writers Open Mic
Apr 4 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Share 4-5 minutes of your original writing with Iowa City Poetry’s appreciative Zoom audience. All genres & experience levels welcome.
Don’t forget: Early bird pricing for this year’s virtual Mission Creek Festival, Duos
, ends this Sunday, April 4 at midnight. The program features Mission Creek’s usual mix of local and national performers, with the “duos” concept embodied by conversations between writers and musicians following their performances.
Duos will take place April 29–30. Early bird tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here
. Check out our teaser playlist
of the musical acts to get warmed up for this can’t-miss virtual fest!
