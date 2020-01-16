Advertisement

Weekender, Jan. 16: Opera, roller derby and other can’t-miss events in the CRANDIC

Weekender

This weekend’s can’t-miss events include opera, roller derby and a volunteering opportunity with the United Way.




Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio

Gallery Reception for “Arrival” by Donté Hayes

Jan 16 – 5:30pm

Donté is in his last year of Grad School at U of I. He has already made a splash in the art world with a mention in the NY Times and was a winner of a major art prize last month in South Carolina.







Gabe’s

Femme Decks w/ Limit Infrared & Rest in Peace fitness

Jan 16 – 9:30pm

FemmeDecks returns to Gabe’s with special guests Limit Infrared & Rest in Peace fitness. All proceeds go to the Emma Goldman Clinic.







Downtown Iowa City

Downtown Hot Cocoa Crawl

Jan 17 – 5:00pm

The Hot Cocoa Crawl is back for its third year! Join in an evening of hot cocoa, hot toddies and other fun winter drinks, appetizers and delightful sales from downtown businesses.







Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Madama Butterfly

Jan 17 – 7:30pm

Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre opens its season with Puccini’s magnificent tragic masterpiece “Madama Butterfly.” It tells a heartbreaking and timeless tale of unrequited love.







Critical Hit Games

Critical Hit Birthday Celebration and Arcade Grand Opening

Jan 18 – 12:00pm

Iowa City game shop Critical Hit is launching its new in-store arcade—and you get to help name it! Visit on Saturday for the grand opening as well as the store’s 14th birthday party.







Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center

Roller Derby Bout

Jan 18 – 6:00pm

Old Capitol City’s season opener is Jan. 18! OCCRD will be taking the track at 6 p.m. to face off against the Dubuque Bomb Squad. Start your year off right cheering on your favorite athletes!







Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

All in a Day Play Festival

Jan 18 – 7:30pm

Dreamwell Theatre, City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville and Iowa City Community Theatre team up to create and present 6 10-min plays in just 24 hours.







Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Eggs on Mars / Purple Frank / dark family

Jan 18 – 8:30pm

Eggs on Mars are garage psych pop from Kansas City, Missouri. They’ll be joined by psych rockers Dark Family and the dreamy pop of Purple Frank.







The Mill

Dolores Sparkles & Friends

Jan 18 – 9:00pm

After debuting and performing her solo show in New York and Chicago, local bawdy musical comedian and burlesque dancer Dolores Sparkles is bringing her hour long spectacular to the Mill!







Gabe’s

Julian Davis & The Situation with Flash In A Pan

Jan 19 – 8:00pm

Julian Davis is a flat pickin’ guitar player focused on bringing new energy to the classic bluegrass numbers as well as deliver new music the band is developing in the bluegrass genre.







Mercer Park

MLK Day of Service 2020

Jan 20 – 9:00am

Join the Iowa City community for an indoor Day of Service in Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020! Free; registration requested.








