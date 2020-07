“Gardening is art and art is gardening,” Kymbyrly Koesters told Little Village. As artist/gardener in residence for Public Space One, Koesters has transformed the sod around the nonprofit’s new home into a space where nature, art and social issues meet.

“I’ve always seen and understood how gardens reflect art and activism and change,” she said.









