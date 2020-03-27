Watch: Johnson County Public Health disease control specialists explain how they investigate COVID-19 cases







Johnson County Public Health posted a video on its Facebook page on Friday morning, featuring two of its disease control specialists providing “a general overview” of how they “conduct disease investigation on COVID-19, as well as how and why our processes changed over the past few weeks.”

Johnson County Public Health Disease Prevention Specialists explain COVID-19 investigations: Posted by Johnson County Public Health on Friday, March 27, 2020

The presence of COVID-19 in Iowa was first confirmed on March 8, when three Johnson County residents tested positive for the virus. All three had been on a cruise in Egypt from Feb. 17 to March 2, and returned to Iowa on March 3.

Community spread was first detected in Iowa on March 14. The following day, community spread was confirmed in Johnson County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including 59 in Johnson County, as of Friday morning.







