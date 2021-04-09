Watch: J.E.D.I. training brings anti-racist conversations to marginalized youth









“We are either in support of justice movements or we continue to perpetuate an unjust society.” -Jonny Stax

Young padawans are invited to participate in J.E.D.I. training this month. Led by ArtForce Iowa and Jonny Stax Creations, the J.E.D.I. (justice, equity, diversity and intersectionality) program seeks to bring anti-racist conversations to marginalized youth in Iowa, using creative exercises to explore systems of injustice and find empowerment.

“That’s the most important thing,” applied theatre practitioner Diviin Javaan said. “To give people agency to just be who they are, no matter what.”









