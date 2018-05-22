Video: Students Against School Shooting host candlelight vigil at City High







7 Shares

On Monday night, Students Against School Shootings Iowa (SASS) held a candlelight vigil at Iowa City High School. The vigil had been quickly organized on Friday morning following the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that killed 10 people and wounded a further 13.

“It’s going to be really simple, but it will be really meaningful and hopefully make a difference,” Phoebe Chapnick-Sorokin, a City High junior and founding member of SASS, told Little Village on Friday.

Chapnick-Sorokin said the vigil was intended to show solidarity with the Santa Fe students, and to support local students who “needed to be comforted and in the presence of others” following another school shooting.

By the time the vigil was held on Monday, another shooting victim was added to those being remembered in its moment of silence. On Friday night, there was a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia. One person was killed and another was injured. The school district has said the shooting was not related to the ceremony.

A post shared by Little Village (@littlevillagemag) on May 22, 2018 at 7:27am PDT