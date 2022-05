Video premiere: Hallways of Always, ‘Invisible Light’

Back in the before-times of 2019, Hallways of Always — one of William Elliott Whitmore’s many exploratory side projects, conceived in collaboration with Erase Errata’s Jenny Hoyston — released a new album. Invisible Light, a follow-up to 2010’s Magical Mind (itself an expansion of their original 2006 EP).

Now, the album (available on Whitmore’s website) is getting an attention bump courtesy of a new video created for the title track by University of Iowa alum Dallas Hallam, who studied cinema and comparative literature here in Iowa before landing in Ithaca, New York, to pursue filmmaking.

The video is a joyful, trippy CMYK extravaganza that leans hard into the psychedelic underpinnings of the tune (which at times conjures Meat Puppets memories and at others channels Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). It’s with great pleasure that Little Village premieres the delightful weird whimsy of this video for “Invisible Light.”