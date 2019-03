36 Shares

MCF: Ratboys w/ Halfloves, Pink Neighbor The Mill — Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $8, Festival Pass $150

For their 2016 debut album, Iowa City band Halfloves released three outstanding videos, each its own little cinematic work. They were produced by Max Moore, who is also behind the band’s latest video.

Halfloves’ new single, “A Little Lie,” was released March 15. The video premieres here today. “A Little Lie” is also the first single from the Halfloves’ as-yet-untitled second album, due out later this year.

Advertisement

The video also serves as a trailer for the upcoming short film Moore and Halfloves, Backlash, which stars Joel Murray, of Mad Men and Shameless.

The video is part two of a three-part series planned by the band — single, video and film. It incorporates scenes from the film, giving an advance sense of the tone we can look forward to.

“A Little Lie” is in Backlash as the song over the credits. Halfloves’ Jeff Roalson and Trevor Polk composed the ambient soundtrack for the film as well.

Based on this video, the film seems like it will be really dark, with little hope for the characters. The dire mood is further bolstered by the minor key dirgeishness of “A Little Lie.” The piano and vocal lines recall Radiohead — territory we’ve not heard from Halfloves; it makes me eager to hear the new album.

Backlash is set for release in April.