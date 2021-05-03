UnityPoint Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Cedar Rapids, as vaccination demand in Iowa continues to drop







UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids is holding a walk-in vaccine clinic this week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The clinic will be held at the MedLabs building, 717 A Ave NE, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those three days. Individuals coming to the clinic are asked to enter from the lower level entrance.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be distributed at all three clinics. Individuals do not need an appointment and also don’t have to be a UnityPoint Health patient.

Nearly 87,100 Linn County residents have completed their vaccine series, which is about 48 percent of all eligible residents. Eligible residents are individuals 16 years and older, which in Linn County is 180,375 people, according to Linn County Public Health.

Vaccine supply has “increased significantly,” according to LCPH. Public health is encouraging anyone who wants a vaccine to get their vaccine now.

Hy-Vee pharmacies announced last week they are now offering vaccinations to everyone on a walk-in basis.

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa continues to drop.

Two weeks ago, 43 counties declined their scheduled vaccine shipment because they still had supply left over. Last week, the number nearly doubled to 80 counties. This week, 88 of Iowa’s 99 counties told the state they will not need part or all of their weekly allocation, according to the Des Moines Register.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said last week that she has set a goal of vaccinating 65 percent of eligible Iowans by the end of May and 75 percent by the end of June.







