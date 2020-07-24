Advertisement

United Way holding pop-up events to help people facing challenges due to COVID-19

Posted on by Paul Brennan
United Way CONNECT Pop-up, Coralville

Coralville Central Elementary School -- Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m.

United Way CONNECT Pop-up, North Liberty

Van Allen Elementary School -- Wednesday, July 29 at 4 p.m.

United Way CONNECT Pop-up, Iowa City

Alexander Elementary School -- Thursday, July 30 at 4 p.m.

  • 10
    Shares

United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties CONNECT Pop-ups announcement.

The United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties will be holding three pop-up events during the last week of July to help people connect with resources that can help them navigate the challenges many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“United Way will provide our neighbors with connections to financial help, resources, information, and applications,” the nonprofit said in a news release. “Services will range from Employment & Public Benefits, Rent, Utility, & Mortgage Housing Assistance, Iowa City Community School District Services, Head Start/Early Head Start, and more– all under one roof.”

Each family that attends will also receive a free food box.

Advertisement

The pop-ups are being held in partnership with the Iowa City Community School District, which is providing space for the events.

The first of the two-hour events will take place at Coralville Central Elementary School on Tuesday, July 28. The next day there will be a pop-up in North Liberty at Van Allen Elementary School, and the final pop-up will be held on Thursday at Alexander Elementary School in Iowa City. All the pop-ups start at 4 p.m.

The events will be staffed by volunteers and staff from the United Way, Goodwill, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, ICCSD and Johnson County Social Services. Anyone wanting to attend must preregister for one of the pop-ups’ 30 minute-long time slots, and can do so online or by calling the United Way at 319-338-7823.

Everyone attending must wear a face covering, and face masks will be provided for anyone who doesn’t have one. Social distancing will be practiced during the events.

“Clearly, we will not solve all the issues participants are facing due to COVID-19. We will send people home with resources, information, and make connections for more long-term support,” Katie Knight, President & CEO of United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties, said. “Connecting partners to address the needs of communities in crisis is never more important than now. United Way is built for this!”


  • 10
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store.

BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.