United Way holding pop-up events to help people facing challenges due to COVID-19

The United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties will be holding three pop-up events during the last week of July to help people connect with resources that can help them navigate the challenges many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“United Way will provide our neighbors with connections to financial help, resources, information, and applications,” the nonprofit said in a news release. “Services will range from Employment & Public Benefits, Rent, Utility, & Mortgage Housing Assistance, Iowa City Community School District Services, Head Start/Early Head Start, and more– all under one roof.”

Each family that attends will also receive a free food box.

The pop-ups are being held in partnership with the Iowa City Community School District, which is providing space for the events.

The first of the two-hour events will take place at Coralville Central Elementary School on Tuesday, July 28. The next day there will be a pop-up in North Liberty at Van Allen Elementary School, and the final pop-up will be held on Thursday at Alexander Elementary School in Iowa City. All the pop-ups start at 4 p.m.

The events will be staffed by volunteers and staff from the United Way, Goodwill, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, ICCSD and Johnson County Social Services. Anyone wanting to attend must preregister for one of the pop-ups’ 30 minute-long time slots, and can do so online or by calling the United Way at 319-338-7823.

Everyone attending must wear a face covering, and face masks will be provided for anyone who doesn’t have one. Social distancing will be practiced during the events.

“Clearly, we will not solve all the issues participants are facing due to COVID-19. We will send people home with resources, information, and make connections for more long-term support,” Katie Knight, President & CEO of United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties, said. “Connecting partners to address the needs of communities in crisis is never more important than now. United Way is built for this!”







