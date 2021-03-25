Advertisement

UI President Bruce Harreld says he’ll step down in May, cutting it close with new hire schedule

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 6
    Shares

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld speaks during the dedication of the Elizabeth Catlett Residence Hall. Friday, July 28, 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Five months after announcing he was retiring as soon after the Board of Regents appointed his replacement, University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said on Thursday his last day as president will be May 16.

In a statement published on UI’s news site, Harreld said the regents expect to select UI’s next president on April 30.

“Board President Michael Richards has requested that I remain president through May 16, which will allow the new president the opportunity to begin at a date of their choosing,” Harreld said.

Advertisement

The search for a new president began soon after Harreld informed the public on Oct. 1 that he would be retiring before the end of his current contract in June 2023. That decision surprised many, because Harreld and the board agreed to a contract extension in June 2019, almost a full year and a half before his original five-year contract was set to expire. Harreld had told the Daily Iowan he wanted a contract extension, before he struck his deal with the regents.

Among those who weren’t expecting Harreld’s retirement decision last year was Board of Regents President Michael Richards. He told the Daily Iowan Harreld’s decision came as “a bit of a surprise.”

The search process for a new UI president began in October, and is now moving into its final stages. Online interviews with the semifinalist candidates are scheduled for April 1-3. Four finalists will then be selected. Community feedback on candidates will be open through April 27, and the search committee will report to the board on April 29. After interviewing the final candidates, the board intends to name the new president the next day.

In his statement last October, Harreld explained his decision to retire by saying, “I firmly believe there is a cadence to life and especially to an institution like ours.”

In an interview about his retirement with the Daily Iowan, Harreld was a little more specific: “I have commitments to family and other folks that I need to live up to while I still can. I’ll turn 70 later this year, so I’m at the twilight end.”

The selection process that resulted in Harreld’s appointment in 2015 was controversial, and the exclusion of standard faculty input on the selection led to UI being sanctioned by the American Association of University Presidents (AAUP).

The UI Faculty Senate later developed a new guide on the selection process that led to UI being removed from the AAUP sanctions list in 2018.

Advertisement


  • 6
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Raygun

The Greatest Store In The Universe

Design
Collaboration
With
Colo
Chanel
Shop Now

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.