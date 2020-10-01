Advertisement

UI President Bruce Harreld announces his retirement

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 71
    Shares

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld speaks during the dedication of the Elizabeth Catlett Residence Hall. Friday, July 28, 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld announced on Thursday morning his intention to retire before his contract expires in June 2023.

“I have commitments to family and other folks that I need to live up to while I still can,” Harreld, who was appointed president in 2015, told the Daily Iowan. “I’ll turn 70 later this year, so I’m at the twilight end.”

A statement to UI students, staff and faculty posted online struck a less personal and more philosophical tone.

“I firmly believe there is a cadence to life and especially to an institution like ours,” Harreld wrote in the statement. “So, I have been reflecting on our collective cadence. This past summer, I informed the Board of Regents of my desire to retire as soon as a successor can be appointed. In these discussions, I made it clear that I love our institution and will do everything possible to make the transition smooth and successful.”

Although Harreld said he informed the regents this “past summer,” the Gazette reported on Thursday that Harreld submitted a letter about his desire to retire to the board last week, one day before its Sept. 23 meeting.

Board of Regents President Michael Richards told the Daily Iowan Harreld’s letter was “a bit of a surprise” for board members.

It was only 16 months ago that Harreld and the board agreed to extend his contract by an additional two and a half years. The month before that decision, Harreld told the Daily Iowan he wanted a contract extension. His original five-year contract was set to expire at the beginning of November 2020.

Marchers arrive at the office of UI President Bruce Harreld to deliver a letter and petition from Iowa Faculty Forward, April 18, 2018. — Jason Smith/Little Village

In his statement to students, faculty and staff, Harreld doesn’t mention what has changed about the “cadence of life” since he signed his contract extension in June 2019, but certain changes are obvious, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to protests over Harreld’s approach to handling the pandemic, recently there has also been national attention focused on one example of UI failing to care to for a student infected with the virus, as well as additional budget cuts imposed in response to declining enrollment.

Harreld said he expects the search for his replacement may take 18 months, the Daily Iowan reported. Richards told the Gazette the regents hope to have a new president in place by next fall.

The Board of Regents has scheduled a meeting on Monday to formally accept Harreld’s resignation and begin the search process for UI’s next president.

A protester raises a sign reading “RESIGN” as Bruce Harreld speaks during a UI Town Hall meeting on Feb. 23, 2016. A wide majority of UI faculty were not in favor of his 2015 appointment. — Adam Burke/Little Village

The process that resulted in Harreld’s appointment in 2015 was controversial, and the exclusion of standard faculty input on the selection led to UI being sanctioned by the American Association of University Presidents (AAUP).

The UI Faculty Senate later developed a new guide on the selection process, that led to UI being removed from the AAUP sanctions list in 2018.


  • 71
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

The Iowa City Human Rights Commission needs you!

Apply Today

@ICHumanRights »

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Coralville Public Library Online Summer Reading Programs

For ages 0-99+
Sign Up