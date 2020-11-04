Advertisement

UI hospital executive warns Iowa is entering ‘the danger zone’ as the state sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 44
    Shares

Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

For the ninth day in row, Iowa set a new record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 730 hospital patients with confirmed cases of the virus, 170 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said “what we’re entering is the danger zone.”

“Because if it continues like this, it’ll be hard for us to continue to operate without modifying operations and without adding capacity, and then doing some of those restrictions.”

In a column for the Gazette, Gunasekaran explained in more detail what he was meant.

If COVID cases continue to increase on this same trajectory, the health care system as we know it will look very different in 30 days. Hospitals may need to:

• Revise schedules to ensure we can take care of critically ill patients, as well as our essential health care workers, meaning reduced availability of health care services.

• Make difficult decisions, including delaying appointments for routine and preventative care, and rescheduling non-emergent surgeries and procedures. These decisions have real long-term health consequences when people have to put off the care they need.

• Further reduce the number of people in our facilities, perhaps no longer allowing visitors.

• Ultimately, we may not have enough hospital beds for all Iowans that need us, or enough staff to take care of everyone.

According to reports from the White House Coronavirus Task Force the surge in new cases in Iowa is being driven by community spread and that spread is largely occurring in family gatherings and other small social occasions.

The upcoming holiday season may only exacerbate the uncontrolled spread of the virus if no changes are made, Gunasekaran warned on Monday.

“This may be the year that, on top of everything else, 2020 took away our ability for families to get together in the manner that they did before for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” he said. “I think that these are the kinds of choices that Iowans are going to have to make.”

UnityPoint Health, one of largest healthcare providers in Iowa, also put out a statement on Monday.

“It’s crucial for the public to understand that the challenges we are facing are very real and very urgent,” the statement said.

According to UnityPoint, “our staff is both physically and mentally exhausted. They’ve been fighting this virus, and fighting for their patients, for eight months.”

The statement called on Iowans to modify their behavior to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The bottom line is, we need your help,” it said.

On Tuesday, IDPH reported another 1,516 people statewide had tested positive for the virus during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Those new cases include 40 residents of Johnson County and 138 residents of Linn County, and bring the total number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 133,229.

The number of nursing homes in the state experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 among their residents continued to increase on Tuesday, with IDPH reporting 84 such outbreaks, an increase of four facilities from Monday.

SIGN UP TODAY

Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village

SUBSCRIBE

Between 10 a.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, IDPH also reported another 22 deaths from the virus. Among the deceased was a resident of Johnson County and a resident of Linn County. The newly reported fatalities increased the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,755.


  • 44
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

Apply for a seat on the Human Rights Commission

Apply Today

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started