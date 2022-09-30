UI Dance works with experimental choreography duo FLOCK on 2022 Dance Gala





UI Dance Gala Hancher Auditorium -- Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., $6-24

The University of Iowa’s Dance Gala is still weeks away, (mark your calendar for Nov. 11 and 12!) but we’re already eager to attend one of the two shows at Hancher. As always, Gala-goers can expect to spend the evening watching dancers perform faculty members’ new, innovative choreography. This year, they’ll also be introduced to FLOCK, a co-choreography dance company consisting of Alice Klock and Florian Lochner. (FLOCK is both the duo’s names combined and their dance philosophy: representing the idea that their work is always expanding and including new artists).

The two originally met as choreographic fellows at Hubbard Street in Chicago. While dancing for the company, they began experimenting and creating choreography together in their free time. After years of creating dances together, they committed to FLOCK full-time in 2019 and have been performing original work and working with international collaborators for film and stage. They’re also choreographers for dance companies, universities and cultural institutions.

Storytelling is an important part of Klock and Lochner’s styles as choreographers. They strive to create routines that bring their audiences into a different world, where daily lives are forgotten for a moment. And they’re excited to incorporate this mentality into their teaching this fall, challenging students to explore their voices while creating work for the Gala.

This isn’t FLOCK’s first time as guest choreographers at the UI; they worked with students in the 2020-21 school year. In an email to LV, Klock described UI’s dance program as “multilayered” and “unique in its broad and open approach to dance.” FLOCK became acquainted with Armando Duarte, UI’s contemporary dance professor, at a Hubbard Street dance show and the three hit it off right away. The duo appreciates Duarte’s desire to build a platform at Iowa for future voices in dance.

This year will be their first time creating a piece for the Dance Gala with students.

“We’re very excited for this creation and plan on making an energetic piece that really celebrates the individuality of each of the dancers while also emphasizing the power of the collective,” Klock noted.

In addition to collaborating with the UI, FLOCK is involved in many other projects this fall. They’ll be working for an emerging dance company in the U.K., holding a dance intensive in Los Angeles and preparing for their upcoming tour in the spring.

For more information on FLOCK and their upcoming whereabouts, be sure to check out their Instagram: @flockworks. They have a following of 84.2K and post dance videos frequently.