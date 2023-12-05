Two holiday traditions, Holiday Tubas and the DVIP Holiday Store, return





Holiday Tubas Friday, Dec. 4, 12:30-1 p.m. at the Old Capitol Museum

Holiday Tubas, a 50-year-old Iowa City tradition, returns to the steps of the Old Capitol on Friday. Since 1973, tuba, sousaphone (the wrap-around tuba for marching) and euphonium (think tuba, but smaller) players have gathered to play holiday tunes in what Robert Yeats, a University of Iowa music professor in the ’70s and founder of Holiday Tubas, called “a lark” that became a tradition as brass musicians returned year after year regardless of the weather.

UI Associate Professor of Tuba and Euphonium John Manning now leads the festive ensemble, which will perform from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Friday. Manning’s students form the core of Holiday Tubas, but anyone with their own tuba, sousaphone or euphonium is welcome to join in. Volunteer musicians should come to the Old Capitol Museum ready to play at noon on Friday. Ugly holiday sweaters are encouraged, for both performers and audience members.

“The performers are hoping to encourage all participants and attendees to don their most festive apparel to help make this year’s performance the most visually colorful and festive yet,” the Holiday Tubas page on UI’s Events site says.

As in previous years, there will be cookies served in the Old Capitol Museum following the performance and the Holiday Tubas will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys for DVIP’s Holiday Store Project.

The Holiday Store aims to help brighten the season for the families being served by the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Through Dec. 24, DVIP is accepting donations of toys and other gifts. The parents the nonprofit is assisting then browse the store and choose gifts for their kids at no cost.

The Iowa City-based nonprofit, which opened its first shelter in 1980 and now provides services to people in eight southeastern Iowa counties, has 10 locations around Johnson County with donation barrels where toys can be dropped off.

Iowa City • Dodge Street Tire

• First Presbyterian Church

• Tamarack Discovery School

• Tractor Supply Co.

• Willowwind School Coralville • Applebee’s

• Scheels North Liberty • Bluebird Diner

• Red’s Alehouse West Branch • The Serving Cafe

Gift cards can also be dropped off at Lepic Kroeger Realtors in Iowa City.

For those inclined to give, but uncertain what to donate, DVIP has posted a wishlist of items for its Holiday Store.

• Walmart gift cards

• Target gift cards

• Squishmellows

• African American Barbie/dolls

• Spider-man toys

• Magnet tiles

• Kids pajamas

• Headphones/earbuds

• LED lights

• Minecraft toys

• Slime kits

• Action figures

• Hoverboards and scooters

• Play kitchen accessories

• Legos

• Arts and crafts sets

• Play tents

• Self-care gifts for adults: lotion sets, fuzzy socks face masks, bath bombs

Anyone with questions about the DVIP Holiday Store can email communityengagement@dvipiowa.org for more information.