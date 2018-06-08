Tunes & Treats is bringing free music and free ice cream to Iowa City parks this summer







Tunes & Treats College Green Park — Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m.

Iowa City’s annual Tunes & Treats series kicks off with a performance of the Iowa City Community Band (ICCB) at College Green Park on Sunday afternoon. The ICCB will provide the tunes, and the treats include free ice cream.

ICCB is an all volunteer band made up of community members of all ages, and has been performing for 36 years. Since 2006, it’s been led by Rob Medd, director of music at Iowa City West High School.

Tunes & Treats, a summertime program of the Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation, moves from park to park for its four-week Sunday afternoon performance series.

The three-hour College Green event will feature an Artisan’s Fair with an array of food available. There will also be tours of the nearby Houser-Metzger house, a Late Victorian Queen Anne Style house that was saved from demolition in 2016 when the Friends of Historic Preservation moved it from Iowa Avenue to its current College Street location. The music starts at 3 p.m., and ICCB will be playing selections from Broadway musicals, as well as marches and other favorites.

On June 17, Tunes & Treats will be at Fairmeadows Park, and in addition to the ICCB there will be tours of police vehicles, fire trucks and Johnson County ambulances. The series then moves to Willow Creek Park on June 24, before wrapping up with a final concert at North Market Square Park on July 8.

All Tunes & Treats events are free and open to the public. So is the ice cream.