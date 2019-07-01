Tickets for the 2019 Farm to Street Dinner are on sale







Tickets for Iowa City’s fourth annual Farm to Street Dinner went on sale at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 1. The six-course meal served in the middle of downtown N Linn Street, featuring dishes created by local chefs working with locally-sourced ingredients, will be held on Thursday, August 16. There are only 200 tickets available, and in previous years, the event has sold out within 24 hours.

There will be vegetarian and gluten-free menus available in addition to the event’s main menu. Each course will be prepared by a different downtown Iowa City restaurant. This year’s participating chefs come from Brix Cheese & Wine Shop, Joseph’s Steakhouse, Pullman Bar & Diner, Clinton St Social Club, Goosetown Café and Saint Burch Tavern.

Proceeds from the annual dinner always go to local nonprofits that work on food-related issues. This year’s dinner will benefit Iowa Valley Resource Conservation & Development. The Amana-based nonprofit “works to grow local economies, strengthen food systems, foster protection and enhancement of natural resources, and develop awareness for the arts, history, and culture,” according to its site.

Ticket for the Farm to Street Dinner are $100, and are available online through Little Village Tickets.

The Farm to Street Dinner is a joint project of the City of Iowa City, the Iowa City Downtown District and Johnson County. This year’s dinner is sponsored by Greenstate Credit Union.