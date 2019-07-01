Advertisement

Tickets for the 2019 Farm to Street Dinner are on sale

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 11
    Shares

The 2017 Farm to Street Dinner. — photo by Christopher Hunter, courtesy of the Iowa City Downtown District

Tickets for Iowa City’s fourth annual Farm to Street Dinner went on sale at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 1. The six-course meal served in the middle of downtown N Linn Street, featuring dishes created by local chefs working with locally-sourced ingredients, will be held on Thursday, August 16. There are only 200 tickets available, and in previous years, the event has sold out within 24 hours.

There will be vegetarian and gluten-free menus available in addition to the event’s main menu. Each course will be prepared by a different downtown Iowa City restaurant. This year’s participating chefs come from Brix Cheese & Wine Shop, Joseph’s Steakhouse, Pullman Bar & Diner, Clinton St Social Club, Goosetown Café and Saint Burch Tavern.

Proceeds from the annual dinner always go to local nonprofits that work on food-related issues. This year’s dinner will benefit Iowa Valley Resource Conservation & Development. The Amana-based nonprofit “works to grow local economies, strengthen food systems, foster protection and enhancement of natural resources, and develop awareness for the arts, history, and culture,” according to its site.

Advertisement

Ticket for the Farm to Street Dinner are $100, and are available online through Little Village Tickets.

The Farm to Street Dinner is a joint project of the City of Iowa City, the Iowa City Downtown District and Johnson County. This year’s dinner is sponsored by Greenstate Credit Union.


  • 11
    Shares
Category: Community/News, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.