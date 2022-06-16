THIS WEEKEND: Juneteenth: the Movement, Art Week Des Moines

It’s Juneteenth this weekend, and there are celebrations everywhere you turn—from art to music to comedy to theater, and more! Add in Art Week Des Moines kicking off, and you have a jam-packed few days of honoring the past and uplifting the future. Top pick: Watch party for the premiere of ‘Juneteenth: The Movement 2022,’ as part of xBk’s Juneteenth Community Celebration.
Drake University Olmstead Center
Community Builders Appreciation Banquet
Jun 16 – 5:00pm
Community Builders Appreciation Banquet at Drake University
Jasper Winery
The Maytags
Jun 16 – 6:00pm
The Maytags perform at Jasper Winery.
Mainframe Studios
Under Pressure Opening Night Reception
Jun 16 – 6:00pm
The opening reception for Jami Milne’s “Under Pressure” will take place Thursday, June 16th from 6-8pm at Mainframe Studios.
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Music in the Garden
Jun 16 – 6:30pm
Don’t miss Music in the Garden, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies. Concerts will be held live and in person in the outdoor Koehn Garden
Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure
Meet the Poets
Jun 17 – 4:00pm
Bring your friends and begin your Art Week celebration with a poetry reading at Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure on Ingersoll Avenue featuring some of Iowa’s finest poets.
Mainframe Studios
Black Art Exhibit/Sale
Jun 17 – 5:00pm
Come out and Celebrate Juneteenth with Urban City Magazine as we host the 2nd Annual Black Art Exhibit.
Wooly's
Cannons w/Windser
Jun 17 – 6:00pm
Music shuffles around the past, the present, and the future. All at once, CANNONS recall warm memories, soundtrack the bliss of the moment, and gaze towards a brighter tomorrow.
Des Moines Art Center
Artists on Art Tour
Jun 17 – 6:00pm
Experience the Des Moines Art Center’s permanent collection through the minds of area artists.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Juneteenth Comedy Show
Jun 17 – 7:00pm
The 5th Annual Juneteenth Comedy Jam is a locally produced stand up comedy showcase that features some of best up and coming African American comedians from Des Moines and all over the Midwest.
xBk Live
The Cactus Blossoms
Jun 17 – 7:00pm
Minneapolis-based brothers, The Cactus Blossoms perform at xBk Live.
Western Gateway Park
Neighbor's Day
Jun 18 – 11:00am
Venodrs, businesses, and great food at the 32nd Annual Neighbor’s Day in DSM
Western Gateway Park
Manifestival
Jun 18 – 11:00am
Art, Music, Food and Entertainment will help us celebrate Juneteenth!
Western Gateway Park
Open Book: A Celebration of Iowa Juneteenth and World Refugee Day
Jun 18 – 12:00pm
Read any good people lately?
Quite literally “check out” your neighbors from a wide range of life experiences at this Open Book event on June 18.
xBk Live
Juneteenth Community Celebration
Jun 18 – 12:00pm
Juneteenth Community Celebration at xBk
Slow Down Coffee Co
HPOP Pride Festival
Jun 18 – 4:00pm
HPOP Pride Fest at Slow Down Coffee
xBk Live
Kalypso Music Festival
Jun 19 – 6:00pm
Akyn is hosting Kalypso Music Festival, a Juneteenth celebration showcasing Black performing artists across Iowa. With support of Art Week, the event will feature dozens of Black artists.
Des Moines Community Playhouse
Buffalo Women
Jun 19 – 7:00pm
Juneteenth. New lives. new freedoms. A co-production with Pyramid Theatre Company, Buffalo Women is a tale of hidden figures living extraordinary lives on the frontier in 1865.
Corinthian Baptist Church
Juneteenth Tea Black Woman 4 Healthy Living
Jun 20 – 12:00pm
Black Women 4 Healthy Living presents a time to sip tea and enjoy the spoken word artist Cle Shai Harden and words from Debra Carr as the guest speaker.
Book Review: ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ by Xochitl Gonzalez
by Lily DeTaeye, Jun 9
The fact that Aubrey Plaza will play the main character in an
upcoming Hulu adaptation
of Xochitl Gonzalez’s debut novel
Olga Dies Dreaming
is the least interesting thing about the book.
Bring your own TP, and other tips from Iowa summer music festival regulars
by Lily DeTaeye, Jun 13
Although most festivals took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are back this year in full force. Alongside national favorites like Coachella, South-By-Southwest, Bonnaroo and Americana Fest, Iowa boasts its own exciting schedule.
Who needs a gallery? Art Week Des Moines is back to bring art to the streets
by John Busbee, Jun 13
A cultural movement flourishes in Central Iowa. Its symbiotic nature unites creatives, communities and cultures, and it continues to grow.
Art Week Des Moines
(AWDM) invites the region to engage, interact and otherwise make their shared neighborhoods shimmer with the vibrant proof of the creativity that thrives and drives its residents.
