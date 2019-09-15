This Week in the Village: Sept. 8-14







Mark Sanford, a Republican best known for an extramarital affair, announces a primary challenge against Trump

Published Monday, Sept. 9

Former South Carolina congressman Mark Sanford announced on Sunday he is running for the Republican nomination for president. Sanford, who also served two terms as governor of South Carolina, declared his candidacy on Fox News Sunday.

The announcement came one day after the South Carolina Republican Party voted to eliminate its 2020 primary, and reaffirmed its support for President Donald Trump. Kansas and Nevada Republicans had already voted to cancel their 2020 presidential nominating caucuses. Continue reading…

Bernie Sanders looks forward to ‘the enormous amount of joy’ that will come with defeating Trump, the 1 percent

Published Tuesday, Sept. 10

Despite overcast skies and a few moments of minor drizzle, more than 400 people patiently waited in line to be checked by security at Sen. Bernie Sanders’ late Sunday afternoon rally on the Pentacrest. It was his second campaign stop of the day on the senator’s 2020 College Campus Tailgate Tour. The tour is making stops at each of Iowa’s three public universities, with the University of Iowa falling between Iowa State University (earlier Sunday) and the University of Northern Iowa (Monday).

Sanders received an enthusiastic welcome as he took the stage — including a few shouts of “happy birthday,” since Sunday was Sanders’ 78th birthday. Continue reading…

The historic Cherry Building celebrates 100 years of community, creativity

Published Wednesday, Sept. 11

Mark Stoffer Hunter, the leading historian of Cedar Rapids and its buildings, was researching the history of the New Bo District’s Cherry Building when he spotted a familiar face in an old photo. It was his great-grandfather. Also in the photo was a member of the Chadima family. Stoffer Hunter showed the photo to David Chadima, who currently owns the Cherry Building with his wife Lijun.

It was one of many synchronicities Stoffer Hunter encountered in the course of writing his book, 100 Years: The Cherry Building in Cedar Rapids. Continue reading…

Going after ‘the crowd that loves to hate’ country radio: Ward Davis plays Wildwood

Published Thursday, Sept. 12

For over a decade, Ward Davis did his best at playing the role of a Nashville songwriter. Davis moved to Nashville in 2000 from Monticello, Arkansas, and like every other aspiring songwriter, he sat in rooms with strangers, guitar in hand, trying to fill the room with a song somebody would want to play. Then, somewhere in there, everything changed.

“It was really cool when I moved there, and then the whole thing just kind of went to shit.” Continue reading…

Letter to the editor: Larix decidua, in memoriam

Published Thursday, Sept. 12

In the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2019, the world lost a treasured, tired friend. The European larch tree, of Iowa City, was uprooted in a storm that claimed two other campus trees. She didn’t so much die as she was ripped from the earth that fed her.

Nothing can survive absent nourishment.

The moon that night was waxing gibbous; she missed standing beneath one last full moon by just three days. There is always something the dead just missed. Continue reading…

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joins antitrust investigations of Google and Facebook

Published Friday, Sept. 13

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced this week that he’s one of eight state attorneys general leading an investigation into Google’s business practices. The probe is aimed at determining whether the company is violating antitrust laws.

“It’s very early in the investigation and we have drawn no conclusions,” Miller said in a press release. Continue reading…

Bever Woods neighborhood under consideration for historic landmark status

Published Friday, Sept. 13

The first neighborhood survey scheduled as part of Cedar Rapids’ Historic Preservation Plan will start this month, with an analysis of the historic qualities of the Bever Woods neighborhood.

The city received an $18,000 Certified Local Government grant from the state for the survey, which will be completed in two parts by Wapsi Valley Archaeology. The first part will look into the historical context of the area by searching archives and old photographs, the company’s architectural historian Maria Schmid said last week at a public meeting about the survey. The second part will focus on the current architecture by walking through the neighborhood and taking photos of the area. Continue reading…

La Wine Bar & Restaurant is taking over the former BeerBurger space in downtown Iowa City

Published Friday, Sept. 13

After being home to two short-lived burger joints — Zombie Burger and BeerBurger — the space at 180 E Burlington St is getting something different.

La Wine Bar & Restaurant will bring an Asian-style bar to downtown Iowa City.

“I want to try to make something different,” owner ShanShan Kong told Little Village.

Kong said the bar will have features familiar to anyone who has been to bars in China and Korea that cater to a younger crowd. Continue reading…

