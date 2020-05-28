Advertisement

The Weekender, May 28: Quarantine Edition #11

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

Online

Writers of the Depths Paperback Book Launch

May 28 – 6:00pm

The Writers’ Rooms has officially launched the paperback of Writers of the Depths. The online event features giveaways, author talks and more!


More info >>




Online

FilmScene & ICPL Kanopy discussion: Nebraska

May 28 – 7:00pm

Join FilmScene and the Iowa City Public Library every other week on Thursday at 7 p.m. for virtual discussions of art house film favorites offered on Kanopy!


More info >>




Online

RHCR Theatre presents: Iowa Stories: The Vietnam Experience

May 29 – 7:00pm

Cast members from previous productions reunite for ‘Iowa Stories: The Vietnam Experience,’ written by University of Northern Iowa Communications professor Marilyn Shaw.


More info >>




Online

Miss Christine Virtual Concert

May 29 – 7:00pm

Join Miss Christine for an evening of original music! Some old songs, some new songs, and everything in-between.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

May 29 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: Adam Szymkowicz’s ‘The Wooden Heart,’ ft. Dennis Barnett, Will Clark, C.S.E. Cooney, Monica R. Harris, Sophie Lindwall, and more!


More info >>




Online

Isolation Improv LIVE

May 30 – 7:00pm

Isolation Improv streams an interactive show—not only will it make you laugh, but it will convince you to donate to the HACAP food reservoir. The best donation is monetary; $1 = 5 meals.


More info >>




Online

#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series

May 30 – 7:00pm

Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe dedicates the #StayHome series to frontline, essential and especially healthcare workers. Kick back on your couch and enjoy some Indigenous poetry and music!


More info >>




Online

Couples

May 31 – 2:00pm

Giving Tree Theater presents two performances only of Sean Grennan’s ‘Couples.’


More info >>




Online

Crumbs Episode 4: Erin Anderson w/ Olivia Management

May 31 – 4:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

When the Curtain Rises Again: A Virtual Concert

May 31 – 7:00pm

Revival Theatre Company reminisces on great performances past with this virtual concert filled with familiar area theater faces.


More info >>




Online

Kimberli Maloy & Harmony Abigail Live (Quarantine Fest 2020)

Jun 1 – 7:00pm

Nexus Entertainment Arts presents two stellar singer-songwriters on one bill as part of the ongoing QuarantineFest.


More info >>





