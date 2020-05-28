The Weekender, May 28: Quarantine Edition #11

|
The Weekender
Writers of the Depths Paperback Book Launch
May 28 – 6:00pm
The Writers’ Rooms has officially launched the paperback of Writers of the Depths. The online event features giveaways, author talks and more!
FilmScene & ICPL Kanopy discussion: Nebraska
May 28 – 7:00pm
Join FilmScene and the Iowa City Public Library every other week on Thursday at 7 p.m. for virtual discussions of art house film favorites offered on Kanopy!
RHCR Theatre presents: Iowa Stories: The Vietnam Experience
May 29 – 7:00pm
Cast members from previous productions reunite for ‘Iowa Stories: The Vietnam Experience,’ written by University of Northern Iowa Communications professor Marilyn Shaw.
Miss Christine Virtual Concert
May 29 – 7:00pm
Join Miss Christine for an evening of original music! Some old songs, some new songs, and everything in-between.
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
May 29 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: Adam Szymkowicz’s ‘The Wooden Heart,’ ft. Dennis Barnett, Will Clark, C.S.E. Cooney, Monica R. Harris, Sophie Lindwall, and more!
Isolation Improv LIVE
May 30 – 7:00pm
Isolation Improv streams an interactive show—not only will it make you laugh, but it will convince you to donate to the HACAP food reservoir. The best donation is monetary; $1 = 5 meals.
#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series
May 30 – 7:00pm
Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe dedicates the #StayHome series to frontline, essential and especially healthcare workers. Kick back on your couch and enjoy some Indigenous poetry and music!
Couples
May 31 – 2:00pm
Giving Tree Theater presents two performances only of Sean Grennan’s ‘Couples.’
Crumbs Episode 4: Erin Anderson w/ Olivia Management
May 31 – 4:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
When the Curtain Rises Again: A Virtual Concert
May 31 – 7:00pm
Revival Theatre Company reminisces on great performances past with this virtual concert filled with familiar area theater faces.
Kimberli Maloy & Harmony Abigail Live (Quarantine Fest 2020)
Jun 1 – 7:00pm
Nexus Entertainment Arts presents two stellar singer-songwriters on one bill as part of the ongoing QuarantineFest.
