Advertisement

The Weekender, June 4: Peaceful protests, a community dialogue series, Iowa Arts Fest Online

Posted on by Celine Robins
  • 4
    Shares




The Weekender
Our weekly collection of virtual events produced locally. This week, we have also included information about protests and community events in response to the killing of George Floyd. If you choose to attend these events, we urge you to put your health and safety first; consider wearing a mask or other face covering, and maintain social distance to the best of your ability. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, you can sign up for our newsletter here.




Online

EntreFEST Virtual!

Jun 4 – Jun 5 –

No one ever said that EntreFEST lacked creativity, and we’re putting that creativity to work by taking everything you love about EntreFEST virtual!


More info >>




Online

Crumbs Episode 4 (rescheduled): Erin Anderson of Olivia Management

Jun 4 – 7:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 03 // Ion Alexakis + TBA

Jun 4 – 8:00pm

Threshold Apprehension Sound broadcasts a new show, recorded in an empty venue, each Thursday.


More info >>




Online

Racial Equity and Human Rights: Activism, Healing, and Dialogue

Jun 5 – 3:00pm

The UI Center for Human Rights presents Dean Adrien Wing (Moderator), Dr. Sherry K. Watt, Kingsley Botchway, Mazahir Salih and Dr. Mary Cohen in conversation.


More info >>




Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center

Pheasant Ridge Speak Up, Speak Out: Community Dialogue Series

Jun 5 – 6:00pm

The recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the nation and in Iowa City. City leaders want to hear from you at the Speak Up, Speak Out series of events.


More info >>




Online

Iowa Arts Fest Online: Carnival Parade video

Jun 5 – 6:30pm

Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!


More info >>




Online

Iowa Arts Fest Online: James Tutson and the Rollback

Jun 5 – 7:00pm

Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!


More info >>




Online

A Thor and Loki Road Trip

Jun 5 – 7:00pm

Master storyteller Darrin Crow offers up the ultimate road trip with a Norse spin! Presented by the Mechanicsville Public Library.


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Peaceful (& Socially Distant) Protest Against Police Brutality in Downtown Iowa City

Jun 6 – 11:00am

The peaceful protest will take place in downtown Iowa City in an area that offers adequate space to keep distance during these times.


More info >>




Online

Online RPGs

Jun 6 – 1:00pm

Corridor Games on Demand hosts an afternoon of online gaming.


More info >>




Online

Immigrant Foodways: Classic and Modern Czech Cuisine

Jun 6 – 2:00pm

Chef Tom Slepicka is offering a five class course of Classic and Modern Czech Cuisine for the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. Class Two: Czech Open-faced Sandwiches.


More info >>




Mercer Park

Mercer Park Speak Up, Speak Out: Community Dialogue Series

Jun 6 – 2:00pm

The recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the nation, and in Iowa City. City leaders want to hear from you at the Speak Up, Speak Out series of events.


More info >>




Online

Iowa Arts Fest Online: Sneezy Dollar

Jun 6 – 2:00pm

Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!


More info >>




Online

Iowa Arts Fest Online: River Glen

Jun 6 – 3:00pm

Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!


More info >>




Greene Square Park

PEACEFUL PROTEST

Jun 6 – 5:00pm

A peaceful protest against the heartbreaking and infuriating racism, inequality and murder experienced by George Floyd and too many others.


More info >>




Online

Drew Hayward Uptown Bills Stay at Home Concert

Jun 6 – 7:00pm

Drew Hayward, a singer-songwriter from Cedar Rapids who has played Uptown Bills Coffeehouse numerous times, joins the venue’s Stay at Home Concert Series.


More info >>




If we sell just 23 more Little Village Quarantine Coloring Books, we can cut a check for $100 for each of the contributing local artists. Can you help us reach our goal?




Online

#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series

Jun 6 – 7:00pm

Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe dedicates the #StayHome series to frontline, essential and especially healthcare workers. By taking action such as staying home, we are flattening the curve.


More info >>




Online

Much Ado About Nothing (online)

Jun 6 – 7:00pm

The Northeast Iowa Shakespeare Society, made up of some of the area’s most talented actors, proudly presents a free online reading of Much Ado About Nothing, one of the bard’s funniest comedies.


More info >>




Online

Iowa Arts Fest Online: Brad and the Big Wave

Jun 6 – 7:00pm

Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!


More info >>




Online

Iowa Arts Fest Online: Ingrid Streitz

Jun 7 – 1:00pm

Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!


More info >>




Online

Iowa Arts Fest Online: Abby Callahan

Jun 7 – 2:00pm

Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!


More info >>




Online

Iowa Arts Fest Online: Bernemann Brothers

Jun 7 – 3:00pm

Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!


More info >>




Online

Crumbs Episode 5: Donnie Biggins (Harmonica Dunn Presents, The Tonic Room, FitzGerald’s)

Jun 7 – 4:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>





  • 4
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com