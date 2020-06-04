The Weekender, June 4: Peaceful protests, a community dialogue series, Iowa Arts Fest Online

|
date 2020-06-04

Our weekly collection of virtual events produced locally. This week, we have also included information about protests and community events in response to the killing of George Floyd. If you choose to attend these events, we urge you to put your health and safety first; consider wearing a mask or other face covering, and maintain social distance to the best of your ability.
.
Online
EntreFEST Virtual!
Jun 4 – Jun 5 –
No one ever said that EntreFEST lacked creativity, and we’re putting that creativity to work by taking everything you love about EntreFEST virtual!
More info >>
Online
Crumbs Episode 4 (rescheduled): Erin Anderson of Olivia Management
Jun 4 – 7:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
More info >>
Online
No Touching Sessions 03 // Ion Alexakis + TBA
Jun 4 – 8:00pm
Threshold Apprehension Sound broadcasts a new show, recorded in an empty venue, each Thursday.
More info >>
Online
Racial Equity and Human Rights: Activism, Healing, and Dialogue
Jun 5 – 3:00pm
The UI Center for Human Rights presents Dean Adrien Wing (Moderator), Dr. Sherry K. Watt, Kingsley Botchway, Mazahir Salih and Dr. Mary Cohen in conversation.
More info >>
Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center
Pheasant Ridge Speak Up, Speak Out: Community Dialogue Series
Jun 5 – 6:00pm
The recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the nation and in Iowa City. City leaders want to hear from you at the Speak Up, Speak Out series of events.
More info >>
Online
Iowa Arts Fest Online: Carnival Parade video
Jun 5 – 6:30pm
Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!
More info >>
Online
Iowa Arts Fest Online: James Tutson and the Rollback
Jun 5 – 7:00pm
Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!
More info >>
Online
A Thor and Loki Road Trip
Jun 5 – 7:00pm
Master storyteller Darrin Crow offers up the ultimate road trip with a Norse spin! Presented by the Mechanicsville Public Library.
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Peaceful (& Socially Distant) Protest Against Police Brutality in Downtown Iowa City
Jun 6 – 11:00am
The peaceful protest will take place in downtown Iowa City in an area that offers adequate space to keep distance during these times.
More info >>
Online
Online RPGs
Jun 6 – 1:00pm
Corridor Games on Demand hosts an afternoon of online gaming.
More info >>
Online
Immigrant Foodways: Classic and Modern Czech Cuisine
Jun 6 – 2:00pm
Chef Tom Slepicka is offering a five class course of Classic and Modern Czech Cuisine for the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. Class Two: Czech Open-faced Sandwiches.
More info >>
Mercer Park
Mercer Park Speak Up, Speak Out: Community Dialogue Series
Jun 6 – 2:00pm
The recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the nation, and in Iowa City. City leaders want to hear from you at the Speak Up, Speak Out series of events.
More info >>
Online
Iowa Arts Fest Online: Sneezy Dollar
Jun 6 – 2:00pm
Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!
More info >>
Online
Iowa Arts Fest Online: River Glen
Jun 6 – 3:00pm
Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!
More info >>
Greene Square Park
PEACEFUL PROTEST
Jun 6 – 5:00pm
A peaceful protest against the heartbreaking and infuriating racism, inequality and murder experienced by George Floyd and too many others.
More info >>
Online
Drew Hayward Uptown Bills Stay at Home Concert
Jun 6 – 7:00pm
Drew Hayward, a singer-songwriter from Cedar Rapids who has played Uptown Bills Coffeehouse numerous times, joins the venue’s Stay at Home Concert Series.
More info >>
Online
#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series
Jun 6 – 7:00pm
Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe dedicates the #StayHome series to frontline, essential and especially healthcare workers. By taking action such as staying home, we are flattening the curve.
More info >>
Online
Much Ado About Nothing (online)
Jun 6 – 7:00pm
The Northeast Iowa Shakespeare Society, made up of some of the area’s most talented actors, proudly presents a free online reading of Much Ado About Nothing, one of the bard’s funniest comedies.
More info >>
Online
Iowa Arts Fest Online: Brad and the Big Wave
Jun 6 – 7:00pm
Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!
More info >>
Online
Iowa Arts Fest Online: Ingrid Streitz
Jun 7 – 1:00pm
Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!
More info >>
Online
Iowa Arts Fest Online: Abby Callahan
Jun 7 – 2:00pm
Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!
More info >>
Online
Iowa Arts Fest Online: Bernemann Brothers
Jun 7 – 3:00pm
Iowa Arts Festival takes their programming virtual!
More info >>
Online
Crumbs Episode 5: Donnie Biggins (Harmonica Dunn Presents, The Tonic Room, FitzGerald’s)
Jun 7 – 4:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
More info >>
|