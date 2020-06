The Weekender, June 18: Juneteenth protests and celebrations, Iowa Cyber Brew Festival, Iowa City Pride Virtual Parade and more

Stay inside and explore the world this weekend with our arts editor’s selection of virtual events from local artists and venues. This week, we have also included information about protests and community events against police brutality and in observance of Juneteenth. If you choose to attend these events, we urge you to put your health and safety first; please wear a mask or other face covering and maintain social distance to the best of your ability. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter