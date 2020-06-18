The Weekender, June 18: Juneteenth protests and celebrations, Iowa Cyber Brew Festival, Iowa City Pride Virtual Parade and more

|
|
|
|
The Weekender
Stay inside and explore the world this weekend with our arts editor’s selection of virtual events from local artists and venues. This week, we have also included information about protests and community events against police brutality and in observance of Juneteenth. If you choose to attend these events, we urge you to put your health and safety first; please wear a mask or other face covering and maintain social distance to the best of your ability. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter
.
|
|
Online
MusicIC: Miki-Sophia Cloud, violinist
Jun 18 – 7:00pm
MusicIC goes virtual for its 10th anniversary season. During the concerts, they will be raising money for the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) and the African American Museum of Iowa.
More info >>
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions 05 // Kane Edwards + Tomato Boy
Jun 18 – 8:00pm
A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty Gabe’s and presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Racial Injustice in Iowa and the Midwest
Jun 19 – 2:00pm
Join Janet Weaver and Erik Henderson from the Iowa Women’s Archives to learn about the history of local civil rights movements from the perspective of Black and Latinx community leaders.
More info >>
|
|
Cedar Rapids City Hall
Juneteenth Protest
Jun 19 – 4:00pm
Advocates for social justice plan a march from City Hall to the African American History Museum to acknowledge Juneteeth, which is also the deadline set for their reform demands.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Juneteenth Trivia Fundraiser LIVE! (Online Pub Quiz)
Jun 19 – 7:00pm
A fundraiser for the African American Museum of Iowa! Questions will celebrate Juneteenth and Black accomplishments in American history and popular culture.
More info >>
|
|
Online
MusicIC: Jorell Williams, baritone
Jun 19 – 7:00pm
MusicIC goes virtual for its 10th anniversary season. During the concerts, they will be raising money for the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) and the African American Museum of Iowa.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
Jun 19 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too, August Wilson),’ by Rachel Lynett, directed by Curtis M. Jackson.
More info >>
|
|
Penn Meadows Park
Johnson County Kids Day of Action
Jun 20 – 9:00am
A community event to give children PreK-8 a safe platform to participate in protests and educate families about having difficult conversations about race.
More info >>
|
|
Online
MusicIC: Family Concert
Jun 20 – 10:30am
MusicIC goes virtual for its 10th anniversary season. During the concerts, they will be raising money for the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) and the African American Museum of Iowa.
More info >>
|
|
S.T. Morrison Park
Johnson County Kids Day of Action
Jun 20 – 11:00am
A community event to give children PreK-8 a safe platform to participate in protests and educate families about having difficult conversations about race.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Iowa City Pride Virtual Parade
Jun 20 – 11:00am
Area drag queens, kings, leaders, and Pride board members will be driving around Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty and will be going live on Facebook for all of you to see and enjoy!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Iowa Cyber Brew Festival
Jun 20 – 1:00pm
The Iowa Brewers Guild is taking their 2020 festival online!
More info >>
|
|
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Iowa City Juneteenth
Jun 20 – 1:00pm
The Iowa Freedom Riders present a march and educational opportunity, followed by food, entertainment and community celebration.
More info >>
|
|
Mercer Park
Johnson County Kids Day of Action
Jun 20 – 1:00pm
A community event to give children PreK-8 a safe platform to participate in protests and educate families about having difficult conversations about race.
More info >>
|
|
City Square Park
Power of the People
Jun 20 – 6:00pm
This event was created in hopes that the community is willing to come together to help fight system inequality. The protest will be held in Marion Square.
More info >>
|
|
Online
#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series
Jun 20 – 7:00pm
Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe dedicates the #StayHome series to frontline, essential and especially healthcare workers.
More info >>
|
|
Online
June Art in the Afternoon with Taissir Abdelgadir
Jun 21 – 1:00pm
Taissir Abdelgadir is a prolific artist and art professor. She works in weaving, tie dye, silk screen, woodcut and linoleum block printing, watercolor ink and acrylics.
More info >>
|
|
City Square Park
Stop police brutality
Jun 21 – 1:00pm
This event plans to meet at the train and end up going to the street.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Crumbs
Jun 21 – 4:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Freedom Festival Medallion Hunt
Jun 22 – 12:00am
The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival brings back the ever popular Medallion Hunt. Clues will be released once per day beginning Mon, June 22 until the Medallion has been found!
More info >>