The Weekender, June 18: Juneteenth protests and celebrations, Iowa Cyber Brew Festival, Iowa City Pride Virtual Parade and more

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

Stay inside and explore the world this weekend with our arts editor’s selection of virtual events from local artists and venues. This week, we have also included information about protests and community events against police brutality and in observance of Juneteenth. If you choose to attend these events, we urge you to put your health and safety first; please wear a mask or other face covering and maintain social distance to the best of your ability. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.




Online

MusicIC: Miki-Sophia Cloud, violinist

Jun 18 – 7:00pm

MusicIC goes virtual for its 10th anniversary season. During the concerts, they will be raising money for the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) and the African American Museum of Iowa.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 05 // Kane Edwards + Tomato Boy

Jun 18 – 8:00pm

A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty Gabe’s and presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.


More info >>




Online

Racial Injustice in Iowa and the Midwest

Jun 19 – 2:00pm

Join Janet Weaver and Erik Henderson from the Iowa Women’s Archives to learn about the history of local civil rights movements from the perspective of Black and Latinx community leaders.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids City Hall

Juneteenth Protest

Jun 19 – 4:00pm

Advocates for social justice plan a march from City Hall to the African American History Museum to acknowledge Juneteeth, which is also the deadline set for their reform demands.


More info >>




Online

Juneteenth Trivia Fundraiser LIVE! (Online Pub Quiz)

Jun 19 – 7:00pm

A fundraiser for the African American Museum of Iowa! Questions will celebrate Juneteenth and Black accomplishments in American history and popular culture.


More info >>




Online

MusicIC: Jorell Williams, baritone

Jun 19 – 7:00pm

MusicIC goes virtual for its 10th anniversary season. During the concerts, they will be raising money for the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) and the African American Museum of Iowa.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

Jun 19 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too, August Wilson),’ by Rachel Lynett, directed by Curtis M. Jackson.


More info >>




Penn Meadows Park

Johnson County Kids Day of Action

Jun 20 – 9:00am

A community event to give children PreK-8 a safe platform to participate in protests and educate families about having difficult conversations about race.


More info >>




Online

MusicIC: Family Concert

Jun 20 – 10:30am

MusicIC goes virtual for its 10th anniversary season. During the concerts, they will be raising money for the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) and the African American Museum of Iowa.


More info >>




S.T. Morrison Park

Johnson County Kids Day of Action

Jun 20 – 11:00am

A community event to give children PreK-8 a safe platform to participate in protests and educate families about having difficult conversations about race.


More info >>




Online

Iowa City Pride Virtual Parade

Jun 20 – 11:00am

Area drag queens, kings, leaders, and Pride board members will be driving around Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty and will be going live on Facebook for all of you to see and enjoy!


More info >>




Online

Iowa Cyber Brew Festival

Jun 20 – 1:00pm

The Iowa Brewers Guild is taking their 2020 festival online!


More info >>




University of Iowa Pentacrest

Iowa City Juneteenth

Jun 20 – 1:00pm

The Iowa Freedom Riders present a march and educational opportunity, followed by food, entertainment and community celebration.


More info >>




Mercer Park

Johnson County Kids Day of Action

Jun 20 – 1:00pm

A community event to give children PreK-8 a safe platform to participate in protests and educate families about having difficult conversations about race.


More info >>




City Square Park

Power of the People

Jun 20 – 6:00pm

This event was created in hopes that the community is willing to come together to help fight system inequality. The protest will be held in Marion Square.


More info >>




Online

#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series

Jun 20 – 7:00pm

Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe dedicates the #StayHome series to frontline, essential and especially healthcare workers.


More info >>




Online

June Art in the Afternoon with Taissir Abdelgadir

Jun 21 – 1:00pm

Taissir Abdelgadir is a prolific artist and art professor. She works in weaving, tie dye, silk screen, woodcut and linoleum block printing, watercolor ink and acrylics.


More info >>




City Square Park

Stop police brutality

Jun 21 – 1:00pm

This event plans to meet at the train and end up going to the street.


More info >>




Online

Crumbs

Jun 21 – 4:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Freedom Festival Medallion Hunt

Jun 22 – 12:00am

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival brings back the ever popular Medallion Hunt. Clues will be released once per day beginning Mon, June 22 until the Medallion has been found!


More info >>


