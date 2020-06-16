The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is reopening to the public







The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center will reopen to the general public on Thursday. Like other city buildings, the center closed to the public in March, as part of Iowa City’s effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Because the virus is still present in the community, there will be changes at the center.

“The building remains locked and limited numbers of people are allowed to enter at one time due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement on the center’s website. “Visitors should call 319-356-5295 when they arrive, or wait at the door to be allowed in.”

Visitors will also be required to wear masks or other face coverings.

The center, which is located at 3910 Napoleon Ln, will be open from Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. People will be able to get licenses and dog park permits in person at the center, and those looking to adopt will be able to view the available animals during those hours. Appointments to view animals can be done online, and adoption applications can still be submitted by email.

“Staff is also taking appointments for stray and owner surrender animals prior to arrival,” the center said. “Please call 319-356-5295 before delivering an animal to the center.”







