The Club Car is celebrating 15 years in business with a special party on Saturday

Club Car anniversary party Club Car, 122 Wright St, Iowa City — Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.

The Club Car is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an outdoor party on Saturday. The neighborhood bar is tucked away on Wright Street, between S Dubuque and S Clinton streets, just south of the Ped Mall.

The bar is promising “hard to find beers and delicious food” at the event. There will also be live music, with Notes from the Underground performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Beaker Brothers playing from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Club Car’s name was inspired by the location, directly across the street from Iowa City’s railroad station.