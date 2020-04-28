The CDC updates its list of COVID-19 symptoms, adds six more conditions







The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six more conditions to its list of symptoms that may indicate a person has COVID-19. Previously, the agency only listed three symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The symptoms added to the list are:

• Chills • Repeated shaking with chills • Muscle pain • Headache • Sore throat • New loss of taste or smell

“This list is not all inclusive,” according to the CDC. “Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.”

The agency said a combination of a cough, shortness of breath and any two of the other symptoms may be an indication a person has COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health had not yet updated the symptoms included on its COVID-19 information site (coronavirus.iowa.gov), which still only lists cough, fever and shortness of breath as symptoms of the virus.







