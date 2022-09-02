After a three-year hiatus, the historic Beaverdale Fall Festival returns this month

It’s been almost three years since Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood hosted their annual fall festival. That changes Sept. 16 and 17, when the festivities return to downtown Beaverdale, with some new and altered features.

Patrons can hear live music from local acts such as The Maytags for some soul, Standing Hampton for ’70s and ’80s rock, and DJ Mollie Git Down, whose name speaks for itself.

There will also be food, carnival rides, inflatable slides, a children’s parade, a dog parade, arts and crafts, yoga, a car night and more. Competitions include team trivia, a pie-baking contest, a Beaverdale’s Got Talent show and a cornhole tournament. All require registration beforehand.

The Beaverdale Fall Festival came about in the late 1970s after Beaverdale Days, an annual neighborhood sidewalk sale and fair with an Oktoberfest theme — which began over a century ago — was moved from October to September because of complaints about cold weather. Holy Trinity already held an annual event in September, making it easy to join the events together into something new.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While parts of this year’s comeback festival are bigger than ever, its central element, the parade, will not return this year. Due to construction on Franklin Street, the traditional parade will be replaced by a smaller children’s parade.

For those who are biking to the event, use the Inner-Urban Trail and bike lanes on Beaver Avenue, organizers recommend. If driving, you can park along side streets in the Beaverdale neighborhood, but carpooling is encouraged. You can also park at Merle Hay Mall and take a bus ride on the DART Route 14. Check out the festivals map for help.

The festival is in downtown Beaverdale on Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue, between Beaver Crest Drive to the south and Adams Avenue to the north.

If you would like to volunteer, there are shifts available before, during, and after throughout both days.

This free event will have food, drinks, and beer for purchase.