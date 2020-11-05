Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids is moving to a new location







4 Shares

Linn County’s Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids will be at a different location staring on Monday morning.

The site, which has been operating since early May, is currently at the Department of Transportation’s District 6 office. It will close after testing concludes at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The site will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m. at Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Dr SW in Cedar Rapids.

The state is relocating or transitioning a number of Test Iowa sites to prepare for testing in the winter months, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The new Cedar Rapids location will be enclosed, “allowing drive-thru testing to continue throughout the winter months,” according to the release.







4 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com