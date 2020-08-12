Tens of thousands of locals still without power as derecho clean-up efforts continue in eastern Iowa







Clean up continues throughout the area following Monday’s derecho. Almost 13,000 MidAmerican Energy customers in Johnson County, including 8,825 in Iowa City, were still without power on Wednesday morning, according to the company’s outage page. Alliant Energy reports 85,048 Linn County customers without power, and 3,967 in Johnson County. Linn County REC, another regional energy provider, shows 11,895 Linn County outages and 4,096 in Johnson.

Downed power lines are also slowing some efforts to clear streets in Iowa City. According to the city, three major streets remain closed “due to the large amount of damage, and multiple trees being caught in power lines.”

• Muscatine Avenue closed between Dearborn Street and Seventh Avenue • Summit Street closed between Court and Bowery streets • Dodge Street closed between Burlington and Bowery streets

City crews will not be able to remove the debris blocking the streets until MidAmerican can assure the crews the areas are safe for workers. The city warns that clear these areas may take several days.

Crews have finished clearing the debris that was blocking Court Street between Third and Fourth avenues and Rochester Avenue between First and Seventh avenues, as well as Muscatine Avenue from Second to Third avenues.

Elsewhere in Johnson County, the city of Swisher is providing for free bottled water for its residents. Residents can pick up a case at the Swisher Public Library. The library has power and a working internet connection. “People can come and use the computers and charge their phones,” the city said.

Iowa City has put out specific guidelines for what residents can do with storm debris.

1. Large limbs greater than four inches in diameter and longer than four feet, including tree trunks up to six feet in length, will be picked up with an endloader or skid steer. Please note collection may not happen on your regular garbage collection day. 2. Iowa City residents who have City of Iowa City curbside garbage pick-up service may place smaller limbs, sticks and loose leaf debris in yard waste containers (City issued carts or residents’ own containers sized between 20 and 35 gallons and weighing less than 50 pounds). These items will be picked up on normal garbage days and staff will run extra routes as staffing and equipment allow. Wood waste and brush that is four inches in diameter or less should be securely tied in bundles that are no bigger around than 18 inches and no more than 48 inches in length. Please note these will be picked up manually by staff so must meet the requirements to be picked up. 3. Residents of Iowa City, Johnson County, and other communities served by the Iowa City Landfill may also take limbs and wood debris directly to the Iowa City Landfill at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW, west of the City limits on Melrose Avenue / IWV Road. There are no size limitations or bundling requirements on limbs or branches that are dropped off at the Landfill, and no disposal fees are charged if the materials are being hauled by the resident themselves. Commercial trucks and commercial loads will be charged the regular $24 yard waste fee. Landfill hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please plan on long lines and wait times

In addition to curbside pick-up for residents, Coralville has also set up a temporary site where city residents can drop off tree branches of any size. The site at the Hawkeye Express train lot, 2430 James St, just south of IHOP and the Comfort Inn & Suites will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. “Only tree debris will be accepted,” the city said.

North Liberty also has a drop-off site for downed branches and tree debris. “The site is located at 290 Golfview Drive, just west of the public works campus,” the city said. “We greatly appreciate help from residents who are able to take their own trees to the site.”

Residents of Tiffin can bring storm debris to the city burn pile located off Mehman Avenue. People who can’t haul the debris to the burn pile themselves, can call Tiffin City Hall at 319-545-2572 to arrange pick up by city workers.

