Cities start clean-up of storm damage; Cedar Rapids imposes overnight curfew

The powerful line of thunderstorms that moved across Iowa on Monday left power outages and widespread damage in its wake.

According to the National Weather Service the storm’s winds were strong enough to classify it as a derecho, “a widespread, long-lived straight-line wind storm.” To qualify as a derecho, a storm must create “a swath of wind damage [that] extends for more than 250 miles (about 400 kilometers), includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) along most of its length, and also includes several, well-separated 75 mph (121 km/h) or greater gusts.”

Gusts of 100 mph in eastern Iowa were reported on Monday. The derecho originated in southeast South Dakota, moved east thorough Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, covering 770 miles over the course of 14 hours.

Storm damage in Cedar Rapids was severe enough that City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said the city would declare a disaster and apply for state assistance.

Winds are insane right now in Cedar Rapids, if you are not inside you need to get inside NOW. From this Alliant tower. pic.twitter.com/6VyOatK1qo — Ashley Neighbor (@ashneighbor) August 10, 2020

“There’s just destruction throughout the entire community,” he told the Gazette.

The city canceled bus service for Tuesday and has imposed a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. The curfew went into effect on Monday night, and the city has not yet announced an end date. There will be no garbage collection on Tuesday, and regularly scheduled collection may also be delayed this week, but the city asks residents to have their carts at the curbside by 7 a.m. on their regularly scheduled day.

Cedar Rapids City Council and Cedar Rapids Community School District Board of Education meetings scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the other cities in the area, city crews will be responsible for collecting downed branches and removing dangling branches or cutting down badly damaged trees on city property. Trees and debris on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.

Iowa City has posted a video on how to properly dispose of storm damage.

According to a news release from the city, “City crews will remove storm debris that is at the back of the curb in the City Right of Way.”

“Do not place debris around fire hydrants, mail boxes, sign posts, or other obstructions,” the city said. “Please leave room around piles so equipment can safely access the debris.”

The city has the following guidelines for people cleaning up storm debris.

1. Large limbs greater than four inches in diameter and longer than four feet, including tree trunks up to six feet in length, will be picked up with an endloader or skid steer. Please note collection may not happen on your regular garbage collection day. 2. Iowa City residents who have City of Iowa City curbside garbage pick-up service may place smaller limbs, sticks and loose leaf debris in yard waste containers (City issued carts or residents’ own containers sized between 20 and 35 gallons and weighing less than 50 pounds). These items will be picked up on normal garbage days and staff will run extra routes as staffing and equipment allow. Wood waste and brush that is four inches in diameter or less should be securely tied in bundles that are no bigger around than 18 inches and no more than 48 inches in length. Please note these will be picked up manually by staff so must meet the requirements to be picked up. 3. Residents of Iowa City, Johnson County, and other communities served by the Iowa City Landfill may also take limbs and wood debris directly to the Iowa City Landfill at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW, west of the City limits on Melrose Avenue / IWV Road. There are no size limitations or bundling requirements on limbs or branches that are dropped off at the Landfill, and no disposal fees are charged if the materials are being hauled by the resident themselves. Commercial trucks and commercial loads will be charged the regular $24 yard waste fee. Landfill hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please plan on long lines and wait times.

Coralville will also pick up storm debris from residents who have curbside garbage collection.

“Crews will collect only storm debris from the curb, such as storm-damaged branches and limbs, from residential properties only,” according to the city. “Individual tree branches and limbs should be no greater than 6 inches in diameter and placed at the curb for pickup; please do not block the roadway or stormwater drains. Stickers are not required for branches and limbs during this special pickup, and there is no charge for collection.”

Because city crews are currently focused on making sure streets are clear of debris, curbside collection of storm debris “may take a few weeks and may not be on your regular garbage day,” according to a notice posted on Coralville’s website.

The situation in North Liberty is similar to Coralville, with city crews focused on clearing streets. “Residents can begin piling downed tree limbs and brush from their yards at the curb, but pick up dates are unknown,” the city said.

Utility companies have warned that it could take several days to restore power to all customers. The Iowa Department of Public Health is advising anyone who has lost power for more than four hours to throw away perishable food items stored in their refrigerators, if the temperature in the refrigerator reaches 40 degrees. Frozen foodstuffs can be safely eaten if they still contain ice crystals before refreezing them.

If you lost power for more than 4 hrs, throw away meats, dairy, fish, eggs, or anything that has a bad odor, color, or texture. Check your freezer's food if the electricity is out for more than 48 hrs and it's full. Check 1/2-full freezers after 24 hrs. https://t.co/203zbANlGy pic.twitter.com/da1xB5QXTO — IDPH – Public Health (@IAPublicHealth) August 11, 2020

What was your experience of the storm? Send stories and photos to editor@littlevillagemag.com







