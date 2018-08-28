Advertisement

Taste of Market offers free samples of the best of the Iowa City Farmers Market

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Taste of Market

Iowa City Farmers Market, Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp — Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Ineichen’s Tomatoes at the Iowa City Farmers Market, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. — photo by Zak Neumann

The hungry and the curious coming to the Iowa City Farmer Market on Wednesday will find sample-sized satisfaction during Taste of Market. The annual free event offers samples of the market’s goods buffet-style.

“The idea behind it the vendors want to thank the community for its support,” said Iowa City Farmers Market Coordinator Tammy Neumann. “Also, it’s a way for people to try foods that maybe they’ve never tried before.”

A variety of vegetables, fruits, meats and baked goods will be on offer.

“The vendors donate the food to us,” Neumann said. “Then, with help of volunteers from the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, we prepare that food. We chop it, and if it’s something that can be grilled, we grill it on site.”

UICCU, which co-sponsors music performances at the famers market, provides support for Taste of Market every year.

There will also be samples of prepared foods, including eggrolls from Saigon Flavors.

Asked what she was looking forward to on Wednesday, Neumann said, “The grilled vegetables, actually. They are just so good. One of our vendors, Kristina Arnold of Cocina del Mundo Herbs & Spice, donates spices, and those spices really add a lot to the vegetables.”

Taste of Market is scheduled to last for two hours, but Neumann suggested people should get there soon after it starts at 5 p.m., because the buffet always empties out quickly.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free. Please consider an automatic transfer of $3/month or more. Thank you!

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

August 30, 2018 Iowa City, IA

TED is coming to Iowa City! TEDx was created in the spirit of TED's mission, "ideas worth spreading". The TEDx Iowa City event will center around the topic of The Power of Community. We have eight speakers from near and far (some even from our own backyard!) who will speak on a wide variety of topics that come together to emphasize the that power rises from communities.

GET TICKETS