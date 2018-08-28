Taste of Market offers free samples of the best of the Iowa City Farmers Market









Taste of Market Iowa City Farmers Market, Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp — Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5-7 p.m.

The hungry and the curious coming to the Iowa City Farmer Market on Wednesday will find sample-sized satisfaction during Taste of Market. The annual free event offers samples of the market’s goods buffet-style.

“The idea behind it the vendors want to thank the community for its support,” said Iowa City Farmers Market Coordinator Tammy Neumann. “Also, it’s a way for people to try foods that maybe they’ve never tried before.”

A variety of vegetables, fruits, meats and baked goods will be on offer.

“The vendors donate the food to us,” Neumann said. “Then, with help of volunteers from the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, we prepare that food. We chop it, and if it’s something that can be grilled, we grill it on site.”

UICCU, which co-sponsors music performances at the famers market, provides support for Taste of Market every year.

There will also be samples of prepared foods, including eggrolls from Saigon Flavors.

Asked what she was looking forward to on Wednesday, Neumann said, “The grilled vegetables, actually. They are just so good. One of our vendors, Kristina Arnold of Cocina del Mundo Herbs & Spice, donates spices, and those spices really add a lot to the vegetables.”

Taste of Market is scheduled to last for two hours, but Neumann suggested people should get there soon after it starts at 5 p.m., because the buffet always empties out quickly.