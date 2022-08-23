Taste of Iowa City returns with food from more than 50 downtown and Northside restaurants





Taste of Iowa City Wednesday, Aug. 24, 4-8 p.m.

Taste of Iowa City returns for its 14th year on Wednesday. The four-hour event, organized by the Iowa City Downtown District, is held during the first week of the fall semester at the University of Iowa to introduce incoming students to the variety of food available downtown and on the Northside. But it’s also an opportunity for other Iowa City residents to sample signature items from local restaurants, or just create their own do-it-yourself tapas crawl from the Ped Mall to the Northside.

Over 50 eateries are participating this year, and will have samples from their menu on table outside their locations. Each sample costs one Taste of Iowa City ticket, and each ticket costs $1. Tickets are sold in sets of five at booths around downtown. Ticket booths for the general public will be located at the entrances to the Ped Mall at Washington, Linn and Clinton streets, as well as at the intersection of Clinton and Washington, and Clinton and Iowa Avenue. There will be a separate booth for UI students at the Pentacrest.