SWAY’S BLOOM is coming soon!









Stop by Cowles Commons this afternoon to see Australia’s “aerial theater”, SWAY’S BLOOM!

Watch performers bring themselves into the work as they transform into visual representations of the cycle of life as the wind takes hold of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SWAY’S 10 year performer Andre Myers describes the show as the lifecycle of a flower. But he likes to think of it as “aerial theater on sway poles”.

Ashley Dragon is new to the team this year. She says, “For me it’s a very cool opportunity to learn and do something new to work my body and learn this new set of skills and see what I can do”.

With SWAY, there was a fear all had to get over, being a top a 14-foot sway pole. Dragon admits her legs were shaking in the beginning stages while others laugh in agreement, and suspects that will continue. But the trick is to breathe, sit with it, and just breathe.

Advertisement

But Myers assures all that being in the air is very freeing, once you take Dragon’s advice first of course!

All performances take place at Cowles Commons:

Friday, July 21 at 12:00 p.m., 1:15 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and

Sunday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.