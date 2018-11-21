Category: Comics
Tags: comics, John Martinek, stress fractures
Tags: comics, John Martinek, stress fractures
Advertisement
Free & open to the public • Free wine & craft beer tasting from 1-3 p.m.
Presented by the University of Iowa Fine Arts Council
Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.
Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.
"Symphony on the Rocks" is VIC FERRARI and the best classical and pop musicians from the Midwest.
This Paramount Show will feature Emmy Winner Mark Wood, a founding member of Trans Siberian Orchestra and Violinist for Billy Joel!
Join us Thursday, Dec. 6 at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Iowa City
Nab your ticket to Little Village's Breakfast of Champions CRANDIC Bash on Dec. 6, 2018. A long name for an epic evening (yes, evening).