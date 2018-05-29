Street closures for Iowa Arts Festival announced







Street closures have been announced for the Iowa Arts Festival in downtown Iowa City. The festival doesn’t start until Friday, when the food stands open at 4 p.m. and the arts fair and beverage garden open an hour later, but street closures will start on Thursday so crews can start to set up the fair.

According to a press release from the city, the following restrictions will be in place until 1 a.m. on Monday, June 4.

No parking begins at 12:30 p.m. and roads close at 2 p.m.:

• Iowa Avenue between Clinton & Dubuque Streets

• Iowa Avenue between Dubuque & Linn Streets

• Clinton Street between Jefferson & Washington Streets No parking begins at 4 p.m. and roads close at 5 p.m.:

• Dubuque Street between Jefferson & Washington Streets

• Linn Street between Iowa Avenue & the alley next to Meardon Law Firm

• Washington Street between Clinton & Gilbert Streets

• No right turn at Capitol Street north & Washington Street

Construction on the Ped Mall will not pause during Arts Fest.

This year’s festival will feature the work of more than 110 artists, and musical performance from such acts as acclaimed bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles, seven-time Grammy-nominated singer Joan Osborne and beloved Iowa City acts Kevin “B.F.” Burt, Pieta Brown and the Awful Purdies.

There will be activities designed for kids on Clinton Street on Saturday and Sunday. The Iowa Arts Festival is free and open to the public.