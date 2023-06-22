Street closures for Downtown Block Party in Iowa City announced





Street closures have been announced for Saturday’s Downtown Block Party in Iowa City. Starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday the city crews will barricade the following streets.

• Iowa Ave from Clinton to Linn • Washington St from Clinton to Gilbert • Clinton St from Iowa Ave to College St at the Ped Mall • Dubuque St from Iowa Ave to the Ped Mall • Linn St from Iowa Ave to just south of Washington

According to a news release from the city, the streets are expected to be reopened “early Sunday morning,” but the west lane of Clinton from Washington to Iowa Ave won’t reopen until “around 11 a.m. Sunday.”

The 6th Annual Downtown Block Party kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and runs to 11 p.m. Parking in all the downtown parking ramps will be free on Saturday.