Street closures announced for Northside Oktoberfest on Saturday

The 24th annual Northside Oktoberfest will bring beer, brats and family-friendly fun to Iowa City on Saturday. And for the first time since 2015, Oktoberfest will actually be held during October, instead of September.

Street closures for the event will start at midnight on Saturday, and the streets won’t reopen until sometime after the festival finishes at 3 p.m. Market Street, from Gilbert to Dubuque Street, will be closed, as will Linn Street, from Bloomington to Jefferson Street.

General admission tickets for Oktoberfest are still available, and, with all fees included, cost $51.71. But a ticket (and a valid ID proving you’re at least 21 years old) are only necessary for beer-drinking. Anyone not interested in drinking beer is welcome to attend for free.

Oktoberfest’s non-beer-based SodaFest starts at 10 a.m. The beer starts flowing at noon for those with general admission tickets. The entire festival lasts until 3 p.m.

There will be plenty of kid-friendly activities available, including a rock climbing wall. Adult-centered activities include scotch egg and bratwurst eating contests, as well as a lederhosen outfit competition.

Little Village is a sponsor of Northside Oktoberfest, and will have booth at the event. Readers should feel free to stop by and say hello.