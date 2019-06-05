Steins for Stanley will bring music, art lovers together at Big Grove







72 Shares

Steins for Stanley Big Grove Brewery & Taproom — Thursday, June 6 at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, June 6, Big Grove Brewery & Tap Room will be hosting Steins for Stanley. The event will raise money for the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art, which will be breaking ground the following day.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Purchase of a ticket includes entry when doors open at 5 p.m., two performances and a glass stein for the first 200 guests to arrive.

Advertisement

Two Iowa-based bands will be performing to promote the cause. Dave Zollo, founder of the record label Trailer Records and self-proclaimed bluesman and honky-tonker, will be going on at 7 p.m. with his band, the Body Electric. At 8 p.m., they will be followed by the Nadas, an alternative folk-rock-country quintet out of Des Moines.

According to the Stanley Museum of Art, the proceeds will benefit their educational programs, along with exhibitions and art conservation. The Stanley Art Museum will break ground almost exactly 11 years after the flood that damaged their original building. Now, a home for its collection of art from around the world will be realized as construction begins.

A large portion of the projected cost for the Stanley Art Museum has been come from fundraising and a generous $10 million donation from Dick and Mary Jo Stanley, who also donated a large percentage of the University of Iowa’s art collection and are the future museum’s namesake.