Spring leaf collection in Cedar Rapids begins on Monday

Spring leaf vacuum collection in Cedar Rapids will begin on Monday.

Residents can expect leaf collection on their regular garbage day. If the trucks are slowed down by weather or volume, they will work to reach missed properties the next day, according to the city’s Solid Waste and Recycling division.

Leaf piles should be placed in long rows on the grass or parking area beside the street, according to the city. Residents are urged to rake their leaves by 7 a.m. on collection day to ensure they are collected; leaves put out late might not be.

Leaves need to be kept out of the street and away from mailboxes, signs, trees and other obstacles. They will not be collected from alleys.

Residents should remove twigs, sticks and debris from the leaf collection piles. Small piles of twigs and sticks should be discarded in the YARDY cart, and larger tree debris piles can be set aside for the next round of curbside debris collection. The city will be picking up tree debris for free until Monday, April 19.

The leaf vacuum trucks are scheduled to run the whole month until Friday, April 30.

Anyone with questions about spring leaf collection can contact the Solid Waste and Recycling division at 319-286-5897.


