Stumped in Cedar Rapids? Derecho clean-up will continue through the spring

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Aftermath of the Aug. 10 derecho photographed on Sept. 24, 2020. — Jessica Abdoney/Little Village

The City of Cedar Rapids continues to work on tree debris clean up more than seven months after the August 2020 derecho, including tree debris removal, replanting and stump grinding.

“We look forward to this spring when our clean-up efforts will continue,” Mayor Brad Hart said in a news release. “Everyone can help as we move forward with cleaning, replanting and working to make Cedar Rapids beautiful again.”

Cedar Rapids residents have until Monday, April 19, to have their tree debris picked up by the city for free.

City crews will remove curbside piles, rake remaining branches and debris in the right of way, break down and remove root balls, remove stumps torn out of the ground and conduct pick-up through alleys.

Residents are encouraged to fill their Yardy carts with piles of smaller twigs and branches.

Root balls and uprooted stumps that left large holes in the right of way will be back-filled by the city’s contractor, according to the news release.

Stumps left behind in the right of way following the removal of a damaged street tree will be ground down by the city and reseeded. This work will begin in April but most stump grinding will happen in the summer. Crews will follow the same prioritization route that is used in snow emergencies.

After April 19, tree debris should not be placed at the curb. The city will publish a map on its website showing completed areas, and there will be no additional pick-up in these areas.

Residents can also take tree debris and yard waste to the Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Agency, 2250 A St SW. The cost is $24 per ton of debris with a $5 minimum charge.

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment on Saturdays. Starting Saturday, April 3, the facility will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Collection of nonorganic debris is “substantially completed,” according to the city. The city wrapped up collecting nonorganic materials last November.

Residents who still have large items they need to dispose of can arrange for pick-up through the city’s bulky item collection program by calling 319-286-5897 or emailing solid-waste-recycling@cedar-rapids.org. Costs for the service will vary based on the size and weight of collected materials. Residents can also bring nonorganic debris to the Solid Waste Agency.

