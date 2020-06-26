Sixty new cases of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County as surge continues







Johnson County extended its unprecedented streak of double-digit increases in the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 60 county residents had tested positive. That number, which covers a 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Friday, means the county has now had 10 days in a row of double-digit increases.

Prior to June 17, Johnson County had not reported more than nine new cases in a single day since May 7.

The 60 new cases are the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in Johnson County. Only April 21 had more cases reported in Johnson County.

The county has now had a total of 944 residents test positive for the virus. Thirty-one percent of the cases, or a total of 294, have been reported in the past 10 days. The first COVID-19 cases in the county were reported 110 days ago.

IDPH reported 493 new cases of the virus statewide, as well as seven more deaths. The new cases include 21 residents of Linn County. One of the seven people whose death was reported was also a resident of Linn County.

A total of 27,555 Iowans had tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on Friday. The state’s death toll from the virus was 701.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — was 9.8 percent. For Johnson County, the positivity rate was 13.8 percent.







