Six places for beginner riders to giddy up in Iowa

Blue Meadows Farm in Mitchellville has lessons for riders of any skill level, ages 4 and up.

“I am so excited to keep growing the lesson program and help young riders develop and recognize their talents and love for the Saddlebred and Hackney breeds,” said co-owner Lauren Brannon in an interview with The Saddle Horse Report.

Lessons are offered year round. To explore the farm and its various offerings, call 319-430-9055.



Green Wood Stables in Norwalk offers riding lessons for ages 6 to 80. The stables have lesson horses and ponies for beginner and advanced riders and offer lessons in a safe indoor arena year-round. The trainers specialize in helping learners understand the reasoning behind any action taken on or around horses. It’s a full-service facility offering everything from lessons for those just beginning to experts ready for national-level competition.

To learn more or set up a lesson, contact Stefanie Kritzler at 515-664-0776.

Haven Hills Horse Ranch in Oxford provides western and hunt-seat horseback riding lessons for people of all ages and skill levels. HHR has the stated goal of being all-inclusive and treating every student and horse as an individual. Owner Sara Krieger and riding instructor Maggie Dale are significantly involved with Johnson County 4-H, helping with meetings, clinics and the horse show at the county fair each summer.

Dale is an experienced equestrian with almost 20 years of riding experience. She competed at state-level competition, as well as at international events.

More information can be found at the ranch’s website, havenhillshorseranch.com.



Keith Equestrian Center in Ottumwa is a full-service show and lesson barn focused on the unique abilities of the American Saddlebred. All riders — adult or child, beginner to advanced — are welcomed for competition or recreation. Riding lessons emphasize horsemanship and horse safety.

For more information, contact Kelsi Keith-Rusch at 641-777-2252.



Maplewood Farms in Grimes is a full-service training and show barn for American Saddlebreds, Hackney ponies and Fresian horses. It offers goal-focused lessons for riders age 5 and up. Staff work hard to be helpful to beginners, and Maplewood strives to be flexible with reasonable prices.

For lessons or further info call Maplewood Farms at 515-419-2618.



Menagerie Stables in Mitchellville offers a range of equine experiences, including an adapted riding program for people with physical, behavioral, cognitive and emotional challenges. It offers beginning to advanced riding lessons for able-bodied individuals with a focus on the saddle seat discipline. Lessons for all ages in safety and basic horsemanship move at each person’s pace as they progress to more advanced skills and activities. In addition to its lessons, Menagerie Stables offers pony rides for young children, birthday parties, family horse experiences, pony parlors and more fun events throughout the year.

For more information, contact Deanne Mundt at 515-229-5722 or Erica Jones at 515-577-8038.



