Sidekick Coffee & Books encourages guests to unplug and connect

Harry Potter Trivia Night Sidekick Coffee & Books — Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

Grand opening: Raptology presentation with eastern screech owl Sidekick Coffee & Books — Monday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

Jazz plays over the speakers as an employee prepares an iced chai latte. He wears a gray tee shirt with a design in white of a boy with a book sitting with his dad, who holds a steaming cup of coffee. Under this image are the words “Sidekick Coffee & Books.”

The University Heights business feels modern, yet cozy. Dark wood with marble countertops, faux white chandeliers and sleek black lamp shades that hang from the ceiling and produce a soft orange glow all indicate the establishment, which opened Sept. 14, 2019, is new. Yet the two long green couches, which beacon customers to lounge and get lost in a story while they sip their latte, feel warm and familiar. Most strikingly, bookshelves that almost reach the ceiling are stocked with children’s and young adult books, creating the calm and literary atmosphere of a library.

A customer who just purchased a caramel latte approached the marble counter with cellphone in hand.

“What is the wi-fi?” she asked.

“We don’t have wi-fi,” responded the employee.

In an increasingly digital world, Sidekick Coffee & Books is attempting to create a tech-free sanctuary.

Owner Katy Herbold has received mixed responses for taking that stance, which she describes as a social and business choice.

When the employees are met with bewildered looks from customers, “We say we’re encouraging conversation,” Herbold explained. “Another one I say is, ‘I’m trying to get noses off screens and into books,’ especially if they’re a parent or grandparent, they can really relate to that.”

Most coffee shops are illuminated by the glowing screens of phones and computers, as caffeinated hands pound on keyboards. This was not the business Herbold wanted to create. The relationship between the cafe and the bookshop was a key component for Herbold.

“I didn’t think either one of them could survive without the other. I thought the books needed the coffee and the coffee needed the books,” Herbold said.

This is her first time running a business; before becoming the owner of Sidekick, Herbold had been an elementary teacher in South Sioux City, Nebraska and Adel, Iowa, and an event planner.

“That kind of made me mold both of these together and come up with a bookshop-coffee store where I could do some event planning, but also literature and learning with children and young adults,” she said.

Herbold closed on the property — which sits at 1310 Melrose Ave in University Heights — on May 31, 2019. It is next to Maggie’s Pizza, University Heights City Hall and Herbold’s husband’s office, Herbold Law, which is convenient for their family, as they have three kids.

In the last several months, Herbold learned how to order books for a bookstore, decided on a coffee supplier, created a business plan and website, filed tax info with the state and hired staff.

Right next to the back entrance is a chalkboard advertising upcoming literary events, including storytimes and trivia nights. On Oct. 17, cellist Hannah Holman played a pop-up concert at Sidekick, and they will have Harry Potter Week at the end of October. Harry Potter Week will include Make Your Own Wand Day, a dress-up photo booth and the University of Iowa Quidditch team. In November, the shop will be partnering with Nolte Academy of Dance to bring customers a Nutcracker Tea event.

“I started something, also: community nights for elementary schools, where they can sign up to do a private shopping event and have teachers read aloud during the community night. And then a percentage of the sales will go back to that school’s PTO,” Herbold said.

For the first community night on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 5-7 p.m., she plans to focus on Borlaug Elementary, the school to which her children go, and then encourage other schools that are interested to sign up.

The demographic Herbold says she needs to work on engaging more is high school students. The shop closes at 5 p.m., so it is a challenge getting the after-school crowd that Java House draws, she said, but she might extend hours some nights for events. She has a small stage in the corner of the building, and hopes to host high school ensembles, singers or poetry-readers.

“I think it’s important for young artists to be able to share their work and have it validated in that setting,” Herbold said. “And that’s what this is for … I am just trying to provide another spot for young artists and writers and readers to shine, because I think kids need to know that it’s more than OK to be smart and to be a reader, and I want that to be reflected here.”