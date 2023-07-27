Seven stellar newcomers to the CRANDIC restaurant scene





Mesa 503

2302 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City

319-519-6170

Yolanda Amaya and Luis Hernandez immigrated to the U.S. from El Salvador in 1993. Nearly 30 years later, in May 2022, they opened Salvadoran restaurant Mesa 503 on the east side of IC. A sister restaurant to downtown’s Mesa Pizza, Mesa 503’s large menu features pupusas (with your choice of nine fillings), tamales and more, all served with rice, salad and Salvadoran tortillas. The soothing blue walls of Mesa 503 are decorated with a map of El Salvador, colorful paintings and a drawing of a turquoise-browed motmot, the country’s national bird.

FOMO Food Truck

855 Vernon Valley Dr SE, Cedar Rapids (and elsewhere)

This bright yellow food truck reps the tagline “not ya motha’s food truck” and is owned and operated by Naomi and Anthony Leonard, a mom and son duo. FOMO officially opened in early May 2023, serving up simple, playful faire like smashburgers, chicken sandwiches, wraps, tacos and more. All recipes are developed by the Leonards and handmade in the truck by their team. Prior to FOMO, Anthony owned a chicken sandwich restaurant in New York and worked in fine dining outside of Iowa. They can regularly be found at their Cedar Rapids homebase (855 Vernon Valley Dr. SE), in addition to occasional other spots around Eastern Iowa. FOMO also provides catering services. For the most updated and accurate information on their whereabouts, check out their Instagram,

@fomofoodtruck.

The Green House

505 E Washington St, Iowa City

319-259-7404

Iowa City’s coolest new meet-up spot is The Green House, a plant-themed cocktail lounge specializing in drinks with a botany twist. They also serve a plethora of Iowa craft beers, ciders and fun non-alcoholic beverages. Conveniently situated right next door to New Pioneer Food Co-op and the Iowa City Farmers Market, The Green House is owned by plant-lover Emily Salmonson, who has cultivated a calming, jungle-themed space that feels noticeably different from other bars in town. You won’t find TVs mounted above the bar, but you will see lots of dangling plants. Grab a board game off the shelf and plop on a lawn chair on the patch of green turf in the back under colorful artwork of UFOs. The Green House is an ideal spot for friendly gatherings as well as for getting work done. The bar also frequently hosts bingo, shows and workshops. Stay in the know about these events and others through Instagram @greenhouseic.

Up in Smoke BBQ

92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

319-200-5445

In the strip of stores along the main street of Czech Village, shoppers can take a break from their antiquing trip and refuel at Up In Smoke BBQ. It’s a traditional barbecue joint, complete with rolls of paper towels stationed on every table and tender, falling-apart barbecue meat. Order to go and they’ll package it all separately so you don’t go home with a soggy mess, or eat in and enjoy the collection of vintage signs that festoon the walls. For a new twist on an old favorite, try the fried cornbread — cubes of chewy cornbread fried to crunchiness and dusted with sweet cinnamon sugar for a delectable dessert. (Or, if you’re feeling bold, top your bread with the blueberry habanero barbecue sauce.)

Royceann’s Soul Food

South District Market, 947 US-6 E, Iowa City

319-804-9650

Royceann Porter has plenty of experience serving up soul food — ham, ribs, mac and cheese, black-eyed peas, collard greens — for the annual Black Voices Project’s Community Soul Food Dinner, and other area events commemorating Black History Month, Juneteenth and more. In March 2023, the Johnson County Supervisor decided to turn her cooking talents into a business by debuting Royceann’s Soul Food in Iowa City’s new South District Market. Porter was the first to sign on as a vendor in the shared food court/market space, soon joined by Early Bird Cafe, Cachua Cakes and Artesania Mar & More. Royceann’s is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, so soothe your soul with fried chicken, cornbread, spaghetti, candied yams, cabbage and more.

Barrett’s Quality Eats

3242 Crosspark Rd, Coralville

An Iron Chef from Ohio has put down roots in Eastern Iowa. Cory Barrett won season five of Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship, has appeared as a sous chef on Iron Chef America 17 times and serves as a consultant for Big Grove Brewery. Barrett’s Quality Eats opened in north Coralville after construction finished on a brand new building for the combination cafe/deli/bakery. Barrett told the Gazette he filled the menu with “all-day foods that are done well,” including muffins, egg sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, soups, hearty salads, and rotisserie prime rib and chicken — all served in a quick, casual setting. For their coffee bean needs, Barrett’s has partnered with Stone Bru coffee, a Sioux City-based roastery.

MIX

1138 7th Ave, Marion

319-200-1028

Tucked away in uptown Marion is a new spot for those seeking sushi, hot pot and Korean favorites. Mix is the brainchild of owners and friends Kyle Franklin and Bryan Aung. The restaurant first got its start at the food court in Armstrong Centre in downtown Cedar Rapids. Now, Mix’s location in Marion features a large dining room with a full bar, hot-pot-capable tables and a sushi bar. Available for dine-in only, hot pot is especially convenient for sharing with groups. Hot pots at Mix are completely customizable: folks can choose meat, seafood or vegetarian protein add-ins, complemented by a variety of soup flavors, spice levels and an assortment of vegetables. Mix has a full menu of Korean entree options that shouldn’t be missed. One of their most popular dishes is bulgogi, a Korean marinated beef, thinly sliced and stir-fried with onions, green onions and mushrooms, then garnished with sesame seeds, all served with steamed rice and banchan.

This article was originally published in the 2023 Bread & Butter dining guide.