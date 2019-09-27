Saturday night roller skating returns to Robert A. Lee Recreation Center







Roller skating returns to Robert A. Lee Recreation Center on Saturday night. You don’t even need to own a pair of skates to participate.

“Skates are provided,” the Iowa City Recreation Division said in a press release. “There is no fee and no registration is required. All ages are welcome, but children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.”

The family friendly all-skates will be held every Saturday night, from 6 to 7:45 p.m., until Dec. 14. Anyone needing more information should email Joyce Carroll of the Recreation Divison at joyce-carroll@iowa-city.org, or call 319-356-5100.