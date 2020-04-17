Residents of rural Johnson County will be able to bring household trash to the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center







The Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center has been closed to the general public since March 18, as part of the city’s closure of public buildings in response to COVID-19. But starting on Monday, residents of rural Johnson County will be able to bring bagged household trash and recycling to the landfill at 3900 Hebl Ave, Iowa City.

This limited reopening is due to a lack of other waste removal options in rural parts of the county.

“Business hours will run from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday,” the Iowa City Department of Resource Management said in a written statement. “County residents may bring their recycling and bagged household trash only and will need to provide an ID. No yard waste or bulky items such as mattresses, furniture, electronics, or appliances will be accepted.”

The ID is necessary because rural residents are able to access the landfill through the Johnson County Rural Cleanup Program. The program allows residents of unincorporated Johnson County to dispose of up to 2,000 pounds of waste per household every year for free. A driver’s license or another form of state-issued ID is needed as proof of residence. Property owners who don’t reside at their address in the unincorporated part of the county may also use the program, but they must be registered with the program to do so.

“Landfill staff are not responsible for handling disputes regarding eligibility,” the county’s webpage on the program explains. “Disputes must be addressed with the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Office.”







