Rock the Chalk street closures announced







10 Shares

Rock the Chalk 2018 Downtown Iowa City — Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

The third annual Rock the Chalk will be bringing art to the streets of downtown Iowa City Friday. Literally.

Participating artists will start chalking artworks onto Clinton Street starting at 10 a.m. on Friday morning. Live music starts at noon; this year’s lineup is Ace Jones, Ruthless Ruth, James Tutson & the Rollback and Dave Zollo and the Body Electric.

At 5 p.m. more family-friendly activities, including face painting, will start.

Of course, art on the streets means closing the streets, and starting at 5 a.m. on Friday morning, Clinton Street from the MidWestOne Bank Building to Jefferson Street will be closed, as will the 100 block of Washington between Dubuque and Clinton Streets. The 100 block of Iowa Avenue will also close at 3 p.m. on Friday for the Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert Series, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and features Death Valley Welcome Center and Gloom Balloon.

Rock the Chalk is sponsored by MidWestOne. The bank launched the event in 2016 to celebrate the restoration of its historic headquarters building on Clinton Street and the opening of a new building in the Riverfront Crossings.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.