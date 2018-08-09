Advertisement

Rock the Chalk street closures announced

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 10
    Shares

Rock the Chalk 2018

Downtown Iowa City — Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

Rock the Chalk, 2016 — photo courtesy of MidWestOne Bank

The third annual Rock the Chalk will be bringing art to the streets of downtown Iowa City Friday. Literally.

Participating artists will start chalking artworks onto Clinton Street starting at 10 a.m. on Friday morning. Live music starts at noon; this year’s lineup is Ace Jones, Ruthless Ruth, James Tutson & the Rollback and Dave Zollo and the Body Electric.

At 5 p.m. more family-friendly activities, including face painting, will start.

Of course, art on the streets means closing the streets, and starting at 5 a.m. on Friday morning, Clinton Street from the MidWestOne Bank Building to Jefferson Street will be closed, as will the 100 block of Washington between Dubuque and Clinton Streets. The 100 block of Iowa Avenue will also close at 3 p.m. on Friday for the Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert Series, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and features Death Valley Welcome Center and Gloom Balloon.

Rock the Chalk is sponsored by MidWestOne. The bank launched the event in 2016 to celebrate the restoration of its historic headquarters building on Clinton Street and the opening of a new building in the Riverfront Crossings.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Street closures for Rock the Chalk on Friday, Aug. 9, 2018. — courtesy of the City of Iowa City


  • 10
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free. Please consider an automatic transfer of $3/month or more. Thank you!

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

August 30, 2018 Iowa City, IA

TED is coming to Iowa City! TEDx was created in the spirit of TED's mission, "ideas worth spreading". The TEDx Iowa City event will center around the topic of The Power of Community. We have eight speakers from near and far (some even from our own backyard!) who will speak on a wide variety of topics that come together to emphasize the that power rises from communities.

GET TICKETS

Advertisement

REGISTER TODAY

Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 Downtown Iowa City

www.midwestone.com/rockTheChalk

MidWestOne Bank's Rock the Chalk returns to downtown Iowa City on Friday, August 10, 2018. In 2017, we welcomed 60 community artists and over 7,000 community members into downtown to celebrate community, art, music, and Iowa City. Join us for MidWestOne's third annual Rock the Chalk community art festival.

FIND OUT MORE