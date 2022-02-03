Riverside welcomes the community to its new space

Eden Prairie, 1971 Through Feb. 20 -- Riverside Theatre, $15-35

Riverside Theatre is christening its brand-spankin’-new space just off the Ped Mall (119 E College St) with Eden Prairie, 1971, a brand-spankin’-new play having its world premiere in Iowa City. Riverside Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight directs this piece by Mat Smart, whose show The Agitators kicked off the company’s 2020.

It’s a beautiful nod to the cyclical flow that keeps hope alive for live theater, even as the pandemic continues to upend expectations.

Eden Prairie, 1971 features Kyle Clark, Christina Sullivan and Kristy Hartsgrove Mooers. Masks and a 72-hour (or less) negative COVID-19 test are required for all audience members (proof of vaccination will be accepted in lieu of a test). In addition, Riverside is reducing all Thursday and Sunday performances to 50 percent audience capacity.

Tickets are $35 general admission, $15 for students, and $30 for adults 30 and under or 60 and over.

