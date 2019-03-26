Registration for Iowa City community garden plots starts Monday, April 1







Anyone with a green thumb, but not enough green space, can register for an Iowa City community garden plot to grow flowers and vegetables. The plots are located in four of the city’s park, and in-person registration for them will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center. Online registration begins the following day. Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Many of the plots may already have been claimed, since people who rented lots last year should have already received notifications from the city about renewing their leases. Everyone registering for a plot will have to sign a lease agreement to maintain it through Oct. 1.

The Parks and Recreation Department is offering gardening spaces for rent at the following locations:

Chadek Green Park, 1920 Friendship Street • Fifty six (56) 10′ x 20′ plots

• $15.75 rental fee for Iowa City residents

• $20.75 rental fee for non-residents Kiwanis Park, 1519 Teg Drive • Twenty (20) 10′ x 20′ plots

• $15.75 rental fee for Iowa City residents

• $20.75 rental fee for non-residents Reno Street Park, 516 Reno Street • Sixteen (16) 10′ x 20′ plots

• $15.75 rental fee for Iowa City residents

• $20.75 rental fee for non-resident Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Drive • Thirty seven (37) 10′ x 50′ plots

• $25.75 rental fee for Iowa City residents

• $30.75 rental fee for non-residents

• Sixty eight (68) 10′ x 23′ plots

• $15.75 rental fee for Iowa City residents

• $20.75 rental fee for non-residents

More information about the community garden program can be found on the Parks and Registration Department’s site.